Columbia County Public Health has learned that a second resident of Columbia County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual is a male in the 60 to 69 age group. He is currently isolated at home.
Statewide demographic and hospital information about tested positive cases is available on the Oregon Health Authority webpage at: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Columbia County Public Health will not release the names of any individuals who have tested positive or further identifying information unless more details are necessary to protect the public.
When a positive test result occurs, local public health officials conduct contact tracing, which is a way to identify and notify others who have been in close proximity to the person who has tested positive. Columbia County Public Health is currently identifying close contacts of the new case and the agency will notify those individuals, as well as provide education and next steps for the contacts.
The county activated its Emergency Operations Center on Feb. 28 to support public health operations and to coordinate the multi-agency response to the outbreak. County staff continues to collaborate with community partners and other jurisdictions to collectively slow the spread of this new disease.
Residents are reminded to follow Governor Kate Brown’s statewide “Stay Home, Save Lives” order and take simple steps everyone can take to slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands well and often;
- Cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue;
- Stay home unless traveling to get food, medicine or other necessary items, or if our job is considered critical and must be done in-person;
- Cancel any gatherings, conferences or non-essential meetings;
- Avoiding social and other gatherings; and
- Increase the physical space between each other in workplaces and other settings as appropriate.
Columbia County Public Health encourages all residents to stay informed about COVID-19:
- Local response: Columbia County Public Health is the lead agency.
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
- Social media resources on "Stay Home, Save Lives" from the Governor’s Office: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-stay- home-save-lives.
COVID-19 has claimed 2 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 19 to 21, as of Thursday, April 2, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA also reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 826. The new COVID-19 cases are reported in the following counties:
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (5)
- Deschutes (5)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (5)
- Josephine (2)
- Klamath (3)
- Lane (3)
- Lincoln (1)
- Marion (13)
- Union (2)
- Multnomah (26)
- Washington (22)
- Yamhill (1)
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website at, www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s twentieth COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 21, and died on April 1, at Tuality Healthcare. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s twenty-first COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 31, and died on April 1, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Update: The COVID-19 case data OHA publishes once a day on its website and shares once a day with the media are provisional and subject to change. A case reported yesterday as a Douglas County case was later determined to be a Lane County case.
The total number of new cases in Lane County is 3 to reflect this change. However, the case moved from Douglas County to Lane County is not reflected in the total of new cases statewide for today.
General questions about COVID-19 can be answered by calling 2-1-1. Questions about your specific medical needs should be directed to your health care provider. If you cannot find the information you need via the websites provided here or by dialing 211, call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
