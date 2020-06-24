While Columbia County Health reports the total of 26 COVID-19 cases has held steady over the past few days with no deaths reported since the pandemic began in March, statewide the number of cases continue to climb.
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 195, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA also reported 171 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, June 24, bringing the state total to 7,444.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Klamath (3), Lincoln (9), Linn (1), Malheur (5), Marion (13), Multnomah (45), Polk (1), Umatilla (35), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (31), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 193rd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 194th COVID-19 death is 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 22, his place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 195th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 23, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Note: One case previously reported in Hood River County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
