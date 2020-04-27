The total number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County remains at 14, as of Monday April, 27.
No deaths have been reported in the county from the virus, 564 people have tested negative and 12 people have recovered.
The Oregon Health Authority reports only one death from COVID-19 on Monday, April 27 and 43 new cases, bringing the state total to 92 deaths and 2,354 cases.
The total number of people tested statewide as of April 27 is 51,198. The OHA reports 48,844 have tested negative and 2,354 have tested positive.
OHA received and reported a large number of tests completed on April 20 with a specimen collection date of April 18. Epidemiologists are working to determine whether there is a true increase in cases, a technical anomaly in reporting dates to be adjusted based on further reporting, or any geographic or other pattern. OHA will continue to monitor case data for a potential explanation.
Flattening the curve
Late last week, the OHA released a modeling report update that indicates the efforts of Oregonians to stay home and practice physical distancing has helped prevent as many as 70,000 COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
“The epidemic would have continued to grow exponentially, doubling every week,” the report states. “By April 16th, the number of cumulative infections would have been about 80,000, including 2,000 hospitalizations. Hence, the interventions are estimated to have averted over 70,000 infections, including over 1,500 hospitalizations (450 instead of 2,000), by April 16th.”
