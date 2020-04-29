Columbia County Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 in the past few weeks.
Fourteen cases have been reported with no deaths as of April 29. The county reports 677 people have tested negative and 12 have recovered.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reports 2,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths as of April 29. See the full OHA daily COVID-19 update attached.
Below is information from the Columbia County Health Department.
The Coronavirus is similar to the flu.
Coronavirus (COVID19) is a newer strain of coronavirus that can cause mild symptoms such as cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Some additional symptoms could include fever, muscle pain, chills, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste of smell.
- Symptoms can feel similar to the flu. Cold and flu are still circulating in Oregon, and are more likely to be the cause of symptoms such as cough and fever.
- 80% of those affected could experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to seek medical attention. We ask that this population STAY HOME until you are feeling healthy and without symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fever for at least 72 hours.
- Health officials ask that you not seek medical care unless you otherwise would for severe illness, or have had contact with a known confirmed case. If you do seek medical care, please call your healthcare provider before going into your medical facility.
- The people at highest risk are those who have close and prolonged exposure with known positive cases, our elderly population, and those with preexisting conditions such as a serious respiratory illness.
- It is critical that our whole community work together to slow the spread of a highly contagious disease, such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) through physical distancing. State recommendation is to please don't take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication.
- If you do leave your home, please stay at least 6 feet away from other people. We understand this is going to be uncomfortable and difficult for some, but our actions right now will have such an important impact on our communities' capacity to respond in the future.
- Physical distancing does not have to mean social isolation. Check in with friends and loved ones virtually or by phone. Let's take this opportunity to support one another.
For general information about novel coronavirus, Dial 2-1-1, from 8 .m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, or visit 211Info.org.
