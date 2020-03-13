A State of Emergency declaration has been issued in the City of St. Helens by Mayor Rick Scholls following Governor Brown's new statewide restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Scholls said the city is still running and providing services, but that the declaration advises anyone needing city services to call for an appoint and attempt to get what they need done by phone of email.
"We are taking this step as a proactive approach," Scholl told The Chronicle. "I am not trying to send people in a fear factor, but I want people to know this is happening."
The declaration also provides the city with avenues to additional resources should they be needed during such a health emergency.
The cities of Rainier and Clatskanie have not declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 as of now, according to officials in those two cities.
The Chief checked with Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole and Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman late Thursday following the City of St. Helens declaration.
“We’re evaluating the situation,” Cole said. “We’ll monitor the situation and look at it in the morning.”
Hinkelman said Clatskanie has not declared a state of emergency but he did note that a couple of events have been canceled due to caution surrounding COVID-19 transmission possibilities.
“I don’t have plans to do anything like that now," Hinkelman said.
The city of Portland also declared a State of Emergency on Thursday.
Follow this developing story here online and in Friday print edition of The Chief.
