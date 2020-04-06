The Clatskanie PUD Board has put into place a COVID-19 Emergency Bill Relief Program to provide assistance for CPUD customers during the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
The PUD has approved the staff recommended utilization of up to $600,000 in emergency funds for the new program to help those affected by the COVID-19 economic hardships.
“As we continue to hear, see, and experience the challenges the coronavirus has created for our customers, we wanted to help and provide some temporary bill relief to help our communities,” Clatskanie PUD general manager Marc Farmer said.
The bill relief program adopted at a special Clatskanie PUD Board meeting March 31, has multiple levels, and begins with the immediate suspension of late fees and disconnects for non-payment. Extended payment arrangements, beyond what are normally allowed, are also authorized for both residential and business customers.
According to a release from the Clatskanie PUD, residential customers will see a $3 bill credit in May for the next three months to offset the previously approved rate increase in the base charge. The rate increase had been approved for the Clatskanie PUD Debt Reduction Strategy for long-term rate stabilization.
The Clatskanie PUD Share the Warmth energy assistance program has been expanded. Additional emergency funds will now cover those who were not income qualified before, but have recently experienced unemployment or under employment due to COVID-19.
If your employment has been impacted, Clatskanie PUD asks that you call the office to talk to our customer service representatives to make payment arrangements and qualify for bill relief through the PUD's Share the Warmth program.
Clatskanie PUS is providing a bill credit for small business customers for their base charge from April through July, and possibly longer if the social distancing/ stay at home orders continue for an extended amount of time.
The PUD officials said they would make special arrangements to put payments on hold to allow more time for the other assistance programs to help provide relief. Customers are encouraged to call the office to discuss the options with a customer service representative.
To continue compliance with the Federal and State COVID-19 response regulations, the Clatskanie PUD office lobby will remain closed until April 30, 2020.
"As things evolve with this unprecedented challenge for the communities we serve, we will reevaluate the situation and be responsive to the needs of our customers," the release reads. "Please continue to be diligent in following social distancing recommendations, and stay healthy."
The PUD staff is continuing to work, and are available by phone and email from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday. As always, outage calls are answered 24/7 everyday by our after-hours service by calling our office at, 503-728-2163. Payments may be made by mail, drop box at the office or the Rainier City Hall, secure phone line 844-262-2431, online at clatskaniepud.com, and using the SmartHub App.
