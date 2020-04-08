The coronavirus has claimed a total of 38 lives, according to the latest report from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Emergency Coordination Center.

Coronavirus Update

There are now 1,239 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, according to the two agencies.

An extensive report attached highlights the health crisis impact.

The 58 new cases announced on Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority are in the following counties:

  • Clackamas (6)
  • Columbia (1)
  • Deschutes (1)
  • Hood River (1)
  • Lane (1)
  • Linn (1)
  • Marion (3)
  • Morrow (1)
  • Multnomah (28)
  • Wallowa (2)
  • Washington (13)
