The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 1,785 as of Friday, April 17.
The OHA also reported six additional deaths pushing the state total to 70.
As of Friday, April 17, Columbia County Health reports 14 cases, no deaths, 435 patients have tested negative and five have recovered from COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.