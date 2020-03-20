The Oregon Health Authority reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 114, as of March 20.
The latest COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (4)
- Deschutes (2)
- Grant (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (4)
- Multnomah (5)
- Union (1)
- Washington (6)
- Yamhill (2)
As of March 20, there have been no reports of coronavirus cases in Columbia County. Statewide there have been three coronavirus linked deaths in Oregon.
Across the nation, 229 deaths coronavirus have been recorded as of March 20.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but testing on possible vaccines is underway in Seattle.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
How it spreads
- The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Prevention
The CDC recommends that you clean your hands often
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Throw used tissues in the trash.
- Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Clean and disinfect
- Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
