Columbia County Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 for the past several days.
The county reports a total of 14 cases. There have been no deaths associated with the virus in Columbia County as of April 30. The health department reports 693 people have tested negative and 12 people have recovered.
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 103, as of April 30, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,510.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (8), Coos (5), Deschutes (1), Klamath (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (11), Umatilla (5), Washington (10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.