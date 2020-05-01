Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 for the past several days.

COVID-19 Update

For general information about novel coronavirus, Dial 2-1-1, from 8 .m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, or visit 211Info.org.

The county reports a total of 14 cases. There have been no deaths associated with the virus in Columbia County as of April 30. The health department reports 693 people have tested negative and 12 people have recovered.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 103, as of April 30, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,510.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (8), Coos (5), Deschutes (1), Klamath (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (11), Umatilla (5), Washington (10).

