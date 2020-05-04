Columbia County COVID-19 cases continue to hold steady at 14 with no deaths, 769 people tested negative and 12 people have recovered as of May 4, according to Columbia County Health.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports the statewide death rate remains at 109. There have been no reports of new deaths for the past two days linked to the virus. As of May 4, there are 65 new cases and 14 presumptive cases reported by the OHA, with the statewide total at 2,759 in Oregon since the pandemic began.
The OHA is now reporting presumptive cases in its daily public report, which is consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test -- a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 -- but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
