The Oregon Health Authority has reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 191. Five people have died in Oregon from coronavirus as of March 23.
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (2)
- Hood River (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (8)
- Multnomah (2)
- Polk (2)
- Washington (14)
Health officials have reported no cases of coronavirus in Columbia County as or March 23.
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website at
