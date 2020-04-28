The Oregon Health Authority reports a total of 99 deaths from COVID-19, and 2,385 cases. The OHA also reported on Tuesday, April 28, of the 52,242 people tested for the virus statewide, 49,857 have tested negative and 2,385 have tested positive.
See the full daily OHA report attached.
In Columbia County, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 14, no deaths have been reported from the virus, 631 people have tested negative and 12 people have recovered, as of Tuesday, April 28.
