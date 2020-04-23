Columbia County's COVID-19 cases have been holding steady for the last 10 days at 14 cases and no deaths since the pandemic.
The Columbia County Health Department also reported on Thursday, April 23, that 531 people have tested negative and nine people have recovered from the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 68 new positive tests as of April 23, pushing the state's total to 2,127 cases.
The Thursday report also shows of the 43,976 people tested, 41,849 have tested negative and 2,127 have tested positive for COVID-19. See the full state report attached.
On Wednesday, April 22, the OHA reported no deaths from the virus.
