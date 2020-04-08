With the restrictions of the coronavirus and concern for the safety of not only our audience members but our performers, the Clatskanie Arts Commission has canceled the rest of its 2019-20 season.
The cancellation includes the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family and pianist Sarah Hagan.
These are both wonderful performances that we don’t want you to miss so the performers have graciously allowed us to reschedule them in our 2020-21 season:
Fern Hill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family
September 20, 2020
Oregon Symphonic Band
TBA, October 2020
Christmas with Sundae and Mr. Goessl
December 6, 2020
Missoula Children’s Theatre
Late Feb/Early March, 2021
Karen Carpenter Tribute Band
April 18, 2021
Pianist Sarah Hagan
May 7, 2021
Tickets for the two canceled performances will be honored next season.
For more information, call Elsa at 503-728-3403.
Stay safe.
