Season Announcement
Image / Courtesy of the Clatskanie Arts Commission

With the restrictions of the coronavirus and concern for the safety of not only our audience members but our performers, the Clatskanie Arts Commission has canceled the rest of its 2019-20 season.

The cancellation includes the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family and pianist Sarah Hagan.

These are both wonderful performances that we don’t want you to miss so the performers have graciously allowed us to reschedule them in our 2020-21 season:

Fern Hill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family

September 20, 2020

Oregon Symphonic Band

TBA, October 2020

Christmas with Sundae and Mr. Goessl

December 6, 2020

Missoula Children’s Theatre

Late Feb/Early March, 2021

Karen Carpenter Tribute Band

April 18, 2021

Pianist Sarah Hagan

May 7, 2021

Tickets for the two canceled performances will be honored next season.

For more information, call Elsa at 503-728-3403.

Stay safe.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How are you coping with Oregon’s Stay at Home order?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.