The number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County has risen to 10. No deaths have been reported linked to the coronavirus in the county as of April 9, according to the Columbia County Health Department.
In Oregon, COVID-19 has claimed 6 more lives. The state’s death toll is at 44, with a total of 1,321 cases as of April 9, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA also reported 83 new cases of COVID-19. The new COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (6)
- Columbia (1)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (5)
- Jackson (4)
- Klamath (1)
- Lane (2)
- Linn (3)
- Marion (17)
- Morrow (2)
- Multnomah (16)
- Polk (1)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (3)
- Washington (16)
- Yamhill (4)
A previously reported Wallowa County case was identified as a Washington State resident, reducing the Wallowa County case total and the statewide case count by 1. To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 39th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 3 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 40th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15 and died on April 4 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 41st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 6 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 42nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 5 and died on April 8 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 43rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 31 and died on April 5 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 44th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Benton County, who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 8 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He had underlying medical conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The Columbia County Public Health Department is monitoring a respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus strain. The county is coordinating with local government, school districts, EMS, medical providers and other community partners to provide guidance. This is a rapidly evolving situation, be sure to check Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 website→ for the latest information and guidance.
- The Coronavirus is similar to the flu
Coronavirus (COVID19) is a newer strain of coronavirus that can cause mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
- Symptoms can feel similar to the flu
Cold and flu are still circulating in Oregon, and are more likely to be the cause of symptoms such as cough and fever.
80% of those affected could experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to seek medical attention. We ask that this population STAY HOME until you are feeling healthy and without symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fever for at least 72 hours.
- Medical Care
The Columbia County Health officials ask that you not seek medical care unless you otherwise would for severe illness, or have had contact with a known confirmed case. If you do seek medical care, please call your healthcare provider before going into your medical facility.
The people at highest risk are those who have close and prolonged exposure with known positive cases, our elderly population, and those with preexisting conditions such as a serious respiratory illness.
Stay at Home
According to the Columbia County Health Department website, it is critical that the whole community work together to slow the spread of a highly contagious disease, such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) through social distancing.
State recommendation is to please don't take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication. If you do leave your home, please stay at least six feet away from other people.
We understand this is going to be uncomfortable and difficult for some, but our actions right now will have such an important impact on our communities' capacity to respond in the future.
Social distancing does not have to mean social isolation. Check in with friends and loved ones virtually or by phone. Let's take this opportunity to support one another.
For general information on novel coronavirus, Dial 2-1-1, 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. or visit 211Info.org→
