Sections of NW Cornelius Pass Road will be closed at night July 10-11 to accommodate moves of very large industrial loads traveling from the port of Longview, WA to Intel’s campus in Hillsboro.
The moving vehicles are 189 feet long and 22 feet wide, requiring the two-lane road to be closed during the moves.
NW Cornelius Pass Road will be closed at times between Highway 30 and NW Germantown Road at night from 9 p.m. on Friday until as late as 4 a.m. Sunday. The road will be open during the day, generally by 4 a.m.
- The road will be closed to traffic during the moves. The closed section will be phased, but will extend from Highway 30 to the Washington County line.
- Through traffic can avoid delays by using the detour of Highway 30 south to I-405 south to Highway 26 west.
- The megaloads will pull off the road periodically to let traffic pass, but drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes during the moves.
July 13 closure for construction
NW Cornelius Pass Road will be closed to through traffic between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Blvd. before the morning commute on Monday, July 13.
Road users will need to use alternate routes until the end of September while contractor Wildish Standard Paving completes safety improvements on the road.
Work this summer will realign the two-lane road to reduce sharp curves at two locations. Last year the contractor completed other safety improvements in the corridor, including all work south of NW Skyline Blvd.
When the road is closed to through traffic, access will be maintained for local residents and emergency services. The contractor will set up a hard road closure just north of NW 8th Ave. where a culvert that carries a creek under the road will be replaced.
No vehicles will be able to pass that point for several months. The second work location is at the sharp S curves north of NW Skyline Blvd., where the road will be realigned. Flaggers will direct traffic through the S curves when one lane is closed.
Through Traffic Alternate Routes
- Cars, Pickup Trucks and Motorcycle
From Highway 30 take NW Newberry Road and NW Skyline Blvd. to NW Cornelius Pass Road to Washington County. A temporary traffic signal at NW Newberry Road will allow traffic to safely turn left onto Highway 30. This detour is shorter than in 2019, since work south of Skyline is complete.
- Trucks
From Highway 30 take I-405 south to Highway 26 west. When Cornelius Pass Road is closed, Highway 26 is the nearest truck route to Washington County.
- Trucks Carrying Hazardous Loads
These trucks cannot use the Highway 26 tunnel in Portland. The detour is longer, taking I-5 south to Highway 217 north to Highway 26 west.
NW Logie Trail Road will be closed to through traffic after NW Cornelius Pass Road is closed after July 13. The road just north of Cornelius Pass Road is too narrow, steep and winding to safely accommodate cut-through traffic.
The Oregon Legislature provided $5.65 million for the project. The Legislature also directed that the section of NW Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and Highway 26 be transferred to the Oregon Department of Transportation after the project is completed. For information about the transfer, visit: https://tinyurl.com/CornPassTransfer.
For information about this summer’s construction and to sign up for project updates visit www.multco.us/cornpass.
