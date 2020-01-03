U.S. action in the Middle East, Trump impeachment, veterans concerns, health care, vote by mail and rural community economics were among the issues addressed by Oregon U.S Senator Ron Wyden (D) Thursday evening, Jan. 2, at a St. Helens town hall.
State Sen. Betsy Johnson and State Rep. Brad Witt were among the 60 people attending the community meeting at Meriwether Place. Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder introduced Wyden and coordinated the question and answer session with the Senator.
The Chief spoke with Wyden directly after the town hall. Read his comments in our Jan. 10 print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.