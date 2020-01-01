Clatskanie residents and business operators have the chance to have their say with a U.S. Senator on Thursday.
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D) has scheduled a Town Hall meeting in Columbia County. Wyden is expected to take questions and visit with those attending the event set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Meriwether Place, 1070 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.
