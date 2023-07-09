The Rainier Jr/Sr High School trap shooting team placed 5th overall out of 33 programs that attended the Oregon State High School Clay Target League's 2023 State Tournament.
More than 300 kids competed in the tournament at Hillsboro June 24. The Rainier team competed well, scoring 498/500, and finished just off a medal spot.
The top five shooters for the team whose scores were used were Brighton Stout (96/100), Tristin Stout (92/100), James Watkins (90/100), Chandler Blaylock (90/100), and Levi Hall (90/100), according to parent Pam Stout.
The Stout siblings scored a perfect round during the competition, earning a 25-straight patch. It was Brighton Stout's first perfect round of the season. Following the tournament, the team performed its ritual end to the season.
"The kids celebrated by destroying each of their hats in the traditional team hat shoot," Pam Stout said.
In addition to the team's success, some individuals garnered recognition through their performances. Tristin Stout and James Watkins earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 50 shooters in the state.
At state, Samuel Monk and Faith Langhorne were the top male and female shooters for the Rainier Jr. Varsity program, scoring 74 and 75, respectively. For the Varsity team at state, Brighton Stout and Brook Collum were the top male and female shooters, scoring 96 and 88.
In addition to the state performances, the team recognized individuals based on their regular season performances. Tristan Stout and Lilly Langhorne were awarded top male and female shooters on the team based on their regular season averages.
The following shooters earned team varsity letters by averaging at least 18/25 per round: Chandler Blaylock, Justin Bozarth, Bree Cole, Brooke Collum, Levi Hall, Faith Langhorne, Lilly Langhorne, Sam Monk, Brighton Stout, Tristin Stout, and James Watkins.
With so many talented shots in the program, Rainier promises to be a force on the range for years to come.
