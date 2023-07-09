The Rainier Jr/Sr High School trap shooting team placed 5th overall out of 33 programs that attended the Oregon State High School Clay Target League's 2023 State Tournament.

The Team

The Rainier Trap Team, Brighton Stout (kneeling), Brooke Collum, Lilly Langhorne, Justin Bozarth, Bree Cole, Tristin Stout, Wade Widme, James Watkins, Sam Monk, Chandler Blaylock, Levi Hall, and Faith Langhorne.

More than 300 kids competed in the tournament at Hillsboro June 24. The Rainier team competed well, scoring 498/500, and finished just off a medal spot.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted: