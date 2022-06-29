A local advocacy group’s first Pride celebration held a special significance over the weekend as the first step towards increasing LGBTQ+ representation in Columbia County.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, a small crowd gathered in downtown St. Helens’ Courthouse Plaza, toting rainbow flags and colorful signs.
“Love is Love,” one demonstrator’s sign proclaimed in capital letters, surrounded by multicolored hearts.
“The choice I made was to be myself,” read another.
Moving Forward, a progressive group in Columbia County, hosted the demonstration, followed by a picnic celebration at the fairgrounds in honor of Pride Month.
In a conversation with The Chronicle, Moving Forward’s Michael Calhoun explained how he first got involved with the Pride event.
“I’m from Vernonia,” he added. “I grew up there and went away to college. When I came back, I just was really surprised. I think this was pre-COVID that there had, to my knowledge, never been an official Pride event in Columbia County.”
Calhoun told The Chronicle that as a child, he felt like an outsider due to his sexuality.
“I enjoyed growing up on a farm in Vernonia,” Calhoun said. “I’m proud of my hometown. It was a great place, except if you were a queer kid in the early 2000s.”
While the rest of the country has come a long way, Calhoun argues there is still work needed to increase rural representation.
“Historically, places like Columbia County have not had any visibility, especially for youth growing up here,” he said. “They’re queer or questioning, and they think they’re alone. I certainly did growing up. So I think that (made) a big difference, having an event where it’s public, and for those who are still not out, they at least know that they have allies here in the county.”
History of Pride
Pride is an annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) identities commemorating the Stonewall Riots, a series of violent confrontations that began in the early hours of June 28, 1969, between police and gay rights activists outside the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
In the 60s, gay rights activism was a part of the United States counterculture. Gay people could not legally marry, faced discrimination in public accommodations, and were barred from holding political office. U.S. politicians declared homosexuality a “perversion,” and U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower passed a law banning gay people from holding federal jobs, History.com reports.
Today, Pride is celebrated worldwide and serves as a reminder of the LGBTQ+ community’s plight to obtain equal rights.
A ‘big turnaround’
Calhoun says he is encouraged “by how accepting (people are), especially in a small town.”
“I’d say 15 years ago, the flip side of the coin was you as a gay person in a small town were the minority and treated as such, where(as) now if you’re a homophobic, bigoted person, you’re the minority.”
“So that’s a big turnaround, I think for the better.”
The Chronicle asked Calhoun what he hopes people will gain from this event, to which he answered, “that there are others besides you that live here.”
“When you’re ready to come out, (know) this is a safe environment. You can live and thrive here. You don’t have to move to a big city,” he said.
Moving Forward Columbia County is a grassroots movement dedicated to promoting needed change and equity within local politics.
You can find more information about Moving Forward, and their local activities at: www.movingforwardcolumbiacounty.com or by emailing info@movingforwardcolumbiacounty.com.
