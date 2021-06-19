Food panties in in Clatskanie, Rainier and St. Helens are using new donations to help serve local families.
Windermere St. Helens Real Estate has donated $187 in supplies plus a $100 donation for emergency supplies to the Clatskanie Area Food Pantry. Windermere has also donated $100 to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank as part of the company's Community Service Day.
Windermere's St. Helens designated broker George Hafeman Jr. said Windermere's Annual Community Service Day was established in 1984.
“Every year on a Friday in June, brokers, managers, owners, and staff from Windermere's 300 offices across the Western United States take the day off from selling houses to devote their workday to making positive changes in the neighborhoods they serve,” he said, adding that Community Service Day projects range from restocking food pantries and making donations for emergency supplies as Windermere St. Helens Real Estate did for the Turning Point Community Service Center/Clatskanie Area Food Bank in 2021.
Windermere agents have also helped clean up Fairview Cemetery in Scappoose and restocked the Columbia Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens.
“We're involved in helping the community because these are our neighbors,” Hafeman Jr. said. “It's a pretty simple thing that makes a great impact for the less fortunate in our communities. Vulnerable people in our community continue to be severely impacted by the pandemic and helping to ensure they have food and essential supplies to take care of themselves is just one of the ways we can step up and help."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.