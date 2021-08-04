A community celebration is planned for the Clatskanie Middle/High School girls softball and girls basketball teams.
"The girls Tiger basketball team has won the state 3A title three times in a row and the girls Tiger softball team has won the state 3A title two times in a row, and we want to recognize these athletes," Linda Blodgett, one of the celebration organizers said.
The celebration will include a free hot dog lunch that begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the gazebo at Clatskanie City Park. All fans are welcome. Those attending are asked to bring their own folding chair and to wear Tiger red.
Blodgett said she and a group of Clatskanie Middle/High School alumni and Tiger fans want to show their appreciation to the teams and coaching staff.
"Winning the championships is an amazing feat," Blodgett said. No kidding! So, it is important to recognize their achievements. They are great athletes and from what I have seen they are great girls, every one of them. They take so much pride in everything they do and it shows.They work well together as a team and we have had fantastic coaching and a lot of community support too."
The community group is also planning to establish a sign in the city recognizing the teams' accomplishments. Blodgett said design planning and scouting for an appropriate location for the sign is underway.
Community donations for the sign project may be sent in care of the Clatskanie Boosters, P.O. Box 1193 Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
For more information, call 503-791-1882.
