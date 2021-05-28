In Clatskanie, the Farmer’s Market is taking big steps to renovate the community garden. Under the auspices of the Market, former OSU Extension Service Master Gardener Brandon Schilling is using his agricultural knowledge to give Clatskanie Community Garden a chance to truly serve the community.
“I gave the space a complete remodel … removing raised beds, decreasing the square footage of grass, importing wood chips to build soil fertility, importing compost, and utilizing free black plastic from the local lumber yard to kill the grass and weed seeds in the top inches of soil,” Schilling said. “This garden is going to be a no-till, no-fertilizer space with demonstrations on ‘season extension,’ using low-tunnels and ‘white thread weeding.’”
Unique gardening
White thread weeding, he said, is a unique gardening technique (one which is on an upward trend toward “hot gardening tips”) that eliminates weeds and “turns weeding into Zen sand garden raking.” At the core of the garden is not only beautification for the community but also an opportunity for Clatskanie residents to get a master class in gardening, said Schilling. Community members are welcome to join him in the garden every day, once a month, or whenever they feel inclined.
Schilling joined the Farmer’s Market’s board this year and volunteered to take on managing the community garden—putting to use the skills he also gained while being mentored by the at-one-time World Organic Farm Consultant for the United Nations at Southern Oregon University.
“[A]nyone who shows up [to the garden] will get a university-level educational opportunity to understand how small scale farmers are grossing up to $100,000 and acre … it’s real, it’s chemical free, and it’s all possible if you simply pay attention to nature’s cycles,” he added.
He volunteers on most days in the garden, often alongside his girlfriend Jasmine Lillich and various Farmer’s Market and community members.
Personal goal
“Though the garden is ripe with nourishing experiences, it also sounds like it tends to be a lot of extra work to fit into already busy lives. Part of my goal is to show how it can be less of a physical/ time commitment,” Schilling said.
The garden, which has been under the purview of different board members for many years, is a zero-budget project for the Market. “We all sort of all pitch in as we can with the hopes that fundraising will go well this year,” he explained. “It’s a lot of upfront investment, but will be very worth it.”
And his enthusiasm for the garden and the earth shows—“It’s healthier for us humans and for the planet. Putting your hands in clean, chemical-free soil is one of the best things we can do to boost our immune system. [N]ot to mention it promotes oxytocin production (the “feel-good”. hormone)...and we could all use a bit extra oxytocin these days.”
Nestled in the small 50 by 50 foot garden, visitors can find blooming pink snapdragons alongside slowly ripening Rabbiteye blueberries, Irish potato gems trapped under layers of soil, bursting arugula, and Jerusalem artichoke thistle. Soon raspberries, pumpkins, tomatoes, strawberries, thyme, and borage will erupt from the earth in time for peak summer and fall enjoyment. Along the edge, bright starflowers and tansy dot the garden (weeds which are “welcome in the garden because everything can serve a purpose,” said Schilling) and bare rows of untapped soil await Schilling’s next project.
“The ultimate goal is to have the garden be a container for leftover plant starts that our local farmers have,” Schilling said. “Essentially everything will be by donations, so it tends to be a little bit of everything.”
With the garden, comes a new mode for local food, according to Schilling. “The future of food is local, clean, and life-giving, not life-depleting (like most home gardeners will tell you) … growing food can be a side hobby that helps cut living expenses, increases your health (because the food is fresh and picked when ripe), and promotes friendship, community, and well-being.”
The Clatskanie Community Garden is located on Lillich Street adjacent to Copes Park and across the street from the city library.
For more information, contact Schilling at brand.schilling@gmail.com or call 541-613-4200.
