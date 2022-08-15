The Seventh Edition of the Clatskanie Garlic Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The festival will be held at the Clatskanie Farmers Market, in Copes Park on Lillich Street in Clatskanie.
The vendor roster, projected menus, and musical entertainment promises to make this a day to remember.
First, a word about gourmet garlic. Grocery store vegetable sections always have garlic. It is has become a staple they import and always keep in stock. But in the winter, things get pretty bleak with soft neck bulbs from afar, and our interest in the allium wanes as its flavor is lost. Big time international producers have to offer strains that can endure the demands of shipping and their main attribute is that the bulbs last a long time before they turn to dust.
The festival will feature at least twenty-six different strains and eight varieties of delicious gourmet garlic. Some have high concentrations of allicin, a naturally occurring antibiotic element. Others have very high concentrations of Sulphur that translates to intense hot spiciness when eaten raw and rich savory sweetness when roasted. Some are very mild, and others present that classic benchmark garlic flavor we all recognize when we taste it. If you want to distinguish between an artichoke variety and a porcelain strain (and you will), ask a grower.
If you see a garlic with red stripes and are wondering what it has to offer in addition to good looks, the grower will likely say something like "oh, that's a Vietnamese Red. It is mildly spiced and sweet to the taste. It's a hard neck variety and it makes the best pesto ever". You get the picture.
This year the festival will spread out a bit to make room for the new growers. The festival will have twice as many growers specializing in garlic as last year with literally thousands of bulbs to choose from, who will personally officiate the activities at their booths. For one day, Clatskanie will be the garlic capitol of the Northwest.
That alone is reason to visit the market on that day, but that is just the beginning of the fun. Our musical guests for the day are the world-renowned Gypsy (Rroma) jazz trio, Jump, Jive and Django. Festival organizers first heard this group a couple of years ago and have been hounding them for this slot in their schedule ever since. They will definitely amp up the proceedings.
Carola Wines Hard Apple Cider will be on hand for the over 21 set and, of course the Wild Locals will have plenty of non-alcoholic jun, known as the champagne of fermented beverages, which has become an essential on these hot summer Saturdays.
As usual the festival will also feature the work of local artists and makers, fresh local produce, eggs, homemade toffees, and absolutely fresh baked goods.
That must be more than a hundred reasons to join your neighbors and friends at the CFM Garlic Festival this year. It is always the biggest market day of the year, and really- when else can you eat all the garlic you want and never have to worry about, well, a thing?
See you on Saturday the 20th!
Visit our website at www.clatskaniefarmersmarket.com, or our Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.