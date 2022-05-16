The arts are in full swing in Clatskanie, Oregon
Clatskanie will be “a buzz” with artistic events in May, sponsored by the Clatskanie Arts Commission, beginning with:
Raymond Carver Writing Festival
Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21
Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie
This 2-day, free event will honor world renowned poet and short story writer, Raymond Carver, who was born in Clatskanie. The Raymond Carver mural will be unveiled.
This event is for you if (1) You don’t know who Raymond Carver is and want to learn more; (2) You want to be exposed or learn more about Raymond Carver’s writings; (3) You want to learn more about how poetry and music can come together to create a great composition; (4) You would like to take a walking tour of Clatskanie with its tributes to Raymond Carver, view the Clatskanie Mural Project, visit our turn of the century “castle” the Flippin House and historical museum; and, (5) You would like to enjoy a free showing of the 2015 Best Movie, Birdman, rated R, based on the works of Raymond Carver. Friday, May 20, from 6-8, a reception will be held at the Cultural Center to kick off the festival.
Please visit clatskanielibrary.org for more information. This event is partially funded by a grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition and Oregon Cultural Trust.
Pianist Sarah Hagen
Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m.
Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie
Canadian pianist Sarah Hagen has performed in concert halls and has been heard on broadcasts throughout North America and Europe. Awarded as Ontario Contact's 2017 Artist of the Year and the British Columbia Touring Council’s 2015 Artist of the Year and mentioned by The Guardian (Charlottetown) as the Best Classical Performance of 2014, her interpretations have been described as “outstandingly inventive" [University of Waterloo Gazette],” played flawlessly” [ReviewVancouver] and “with great sensitivity and heart.” [Vernon Morning Star]
Sarah will include in her “Wonder Women” performance of compositions by female composers such selections as Sonata in E-flat major by Marianne von Auenbrugger, Nocturne Op. 69 No. 1 by Agathe Backer Grøndahl and Adagio Op. 26 No. 10 by Louise Farrenc.
Tickets are Adults $15, Seniors 60+ and Students $10 and Children $8. Tickets may be purchased online at clatskaniearts.org. or at the door the day of the performance. The ticket booth opens at 2:30. Masks are recommended. For more information, please call Elsa at 503.728.3403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.