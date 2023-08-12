Clatskanie Festival

The event was made possible by volunteers.

Plenty of games and prizes were on tap at this year’s Clatskanie Festival. The theme of this year’s festival, “It Takes a Village,” was to bring Clatskanie residents together.

As with every year, all activities were free of charge. They included a Froggie Race, face painting, great music, a movie for all ages, and a pet parade. And with a total of more than 200 folks attending, it accomplished its goal.

Clatskanie Festival 2

The festival gave families an opportunity to come out and have a good time together.
