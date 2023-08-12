Plenty of games and prizes were on tap at this year’s Clatskanie Festival. The theme of this year’s festival, “It Takes a Village,” was to bring Clatskanie residents together.
As with every year, all activities were free of charge. They included a Froggie Race, face painting, great music, a movie for all ages, and a pet parade. And with a total of more than 200 folks attending, it accomplished its goal.
Seventy-five people participated in the Cake Walk. And organizer Lori Sherman wants to give a shout-out to everyone that participated.
“I want to give a big thank-you to all the volunteers and sponsors who participated,” Sherman said.
She added that more than $500 was donated to McKenna Phillips and her family to help to allay the cost for Phillips’ cancer treatment.
