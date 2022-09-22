Another summer season has ended at the Clatskanie Pool and the season has been successful, according to, Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District Administrator and Pool Manager Cyndi Warren.
The last full swimming day, at the pool at 346 NE 5th Street, was September 11.
2022 was the first fully operational summer in several years for the pool following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a significant rise in attendance,” Warren said. “Up 75%.”
She added that the jump in pool attendance came as public concerns eased following the pandemic and less health and safety restrictions.
After struggling to find and train lifeguards each summer, this past summer the pool was staffed with 17 lifeguards.
“Which worked out good,” Warren said, adding that having 20 lifeguards at the pool is the optimal number and that will be the goal again next year.
One of the most rewarding aspects of this year’s pool season, Warren said, was the volunteers.
“We had 12 volunteers, most of them being high school students,” she said. “They assisted with swimming lessons, which helped out a lot.”
Pool renovations
There were significant improvements done to the pool in 2021. The $600,000 renovation project included resurfacing the deck, replacing of the tile gutter with a stainless-steel gutter system, and resurfacing and repainting the pool.
The wading pool no longer exists, having been replaced with a splash pad, designed for water play. Other multiple issues were also addressed, which included pool piping issues and existing leaks.
The renovations were funded through the City of Clatskanie’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the City of Clatskanie.
Warren said in the off season this year they will work on the showers and sinks and update other plumbing issues. Over the years, the pool has aged, and significant repairs were needed.
Pool history
The Clatskanie Pool was built in 1958 after the unfortunate drownings in the Clatskanie River.
The pool draws thousands each summer for community and family swims, swimming lessons, aerobics, senior exercising and other programs. The pool also offers full and part-time employment opportunities and training for student lifeguards. At one time, the Clatskanie Pool was used by a preforming local synchronized swim team.
“Public swimming pools have long been the means for social interaction, exercise and stress relief,” according to Gone Outdoors publication. “They are used for educational purposes, swimming lessons and lifeguard training. Swimming is not just a form of exercise; it is a life-saving skill. No one dies from not being able to play basketball.”
Next summer planning
Warren is hopeful the pool can open a few weeks earlier in 2023 but she said it will be difficult to extend the season.
“All the lifeguards go back to high school or college. And many play sports,” she said.
City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he has been very impressed with the job done by Warren.
“Cyndi did a great job this summer,” Hinkelman said. “She is very detailed oriented and follows every job thoroughly to its completion. Those are all excellent attributes.”
The city and Clatskanie Parks and Recreation will be seeking another pool manager next year, according to Warren,
“I just filled in this year,” she said. “But if they cannot fill the position, I will gladly fill in again next year. I really will do my best to keep the pool open.”
