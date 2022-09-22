Another summer season has ended at the Clatskanie Pool and the season has been successful, according to, Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District Administrator and Pool Manager Cyndi Warren.

Swimming Fun

The Clatskanie Pool offers a safe and fun environment each summer for area children and their families.

The last full swimming day, at the pool at 346 NE 5th Street, was September 11.

Lifeguard Watch

Lifeguards are staffed at the Clatskanie Pool each summer to ensure public safety.
Did You Know?

The Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 135,000 gallons of water.

