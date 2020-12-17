Community Calendar
Amber King Walk-Thru Memorial
4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Rainier School District Track.
There will be a canopy in front of the stadium to leave photos, flowers or other tokens. Due to the pandemic-related restrictions, participation is limited to 150 people at a time. Guests are asked to wait in their cars if there are more than 150 on the track.
Dec. 30
Columbia County Health COVID-19 Testing
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays Dec. 30 at St. Helens High School, 2375 Gable Road. Free. No insurance is required.
One person will be allowed per appointment, and each person must register individually. Registration assistance will be available at each event for those without internet access. Those with internet access can register and select your appointment time at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
To list an event in the Community Calendar, email details with a phone number that may be published for anyone that might have questions, to chronicleclassifieds@countrymedia.net, or call 503-397-0116.
