Fun runs, a bike parade, and a coloring contest are all on the itinerary for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Rainier, closing out the final chapter of a project that began in earnest last February.
“We figured this was a good way to kick off Memorial Day weekend and the summer at the same time,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said. “If it goes well, it might become an annual event.”
At the April 25 Parks Committee meeting, Rainier Parks and Recreation Committee members finalized plans to host a May 29 celebration marking the completion of the Fox Creek Bridge, the third and final phase of the Riverfront Trail project.
When Parks committee members convened March 28 to workshop ideas for the celebration, they agreed on three routes for the fun run: one for children ages five and under, another for older kids, and a third for teens and adults.
The committee also decided that Mayor Jerry Cole and committee member Rosemary Scandale would judge the bike parade and award trophies for most creative, most original, and Rainier spirit.
According to Jorgensen, the event will feature booths and guest speakers Oregon Senator Rachel Armitage and State Representative Suzanne Weber.
Work on the Fox Creek Bridge began in August, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Riverfront Trail earlier that year.
Jorgensen said the bridge, afforded by an $85,000 grant, will tie A Street Plaza to the city park, enhancing both ADA accessibility and the walkability of the city.
“By the time it’s done, somebody, in theory, will be able to take a wheelchair from the senior center all the way downtown,” he said.
The ‘ultimate goal’
To Jorgensen, the Fox Creek Bridge dedication is about more than just celebrating the fulfillment of one of his personal goals stepping into office more than one year ago.
“It was important that we make it a family friendly event for kids of all ages,” he said.
Beyond the family component, Jorgensen said he hopes to put Rainier on the map by holding this event.
“What I really want, and the ultimate goal here is for people who have just always driven through Rainier to have reasons to stop,” he said. “I’m just really excited to be a part of that.”
The Rainier Fox Creek Bridge dedication will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The next Rainier City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of Rainier City Hall, 106 W B Street.
