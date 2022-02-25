Farm-to-table initiatives are taking off like never before, and two Clatskanie residents are leading the local movement.
Clatskanie Farmers Market board members Jasmine Lillich and Brandon Schilling are moving forward on their plans for the Clatskanie Food Hub, the city's first indoor year-round farmers market located on 80 NE Steele Street.
“We’re hoping to provide people with all the ingredients for their plate,” Lillich said, “right, so protein and all of the components that make up a complete plate of food from local and regional sources.”
With this project, Schilling and Lillich aim not only to promote sustainable agriculture but also to shift the locus of control back to local vendors.
As Schilling puts it, “The models just need to change.”
The two conducted a survey in December, asking Clatskanie residents if they would like to see a year-round farmers market developed in the city.
Of all 150 responses they received, 100 community members personally offered to lend support to the project, she said.
Lillich and Schilling report vendor interest “throughout the Highway 30 corridor,” and said they have been approached by “too many to count.”
The future Clatskanie Food Hub is modeled after the facility in Astoria, according to Lillich.
The Clatskanie Food Hub will accept electronic benefits transfers (EBT) and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), Lillich said, and the couple plans to install a Double Up Food Bucks program to ease any financial burden associated with buying healthy, sustainably-grown foods.
“Say somebody that has EBT comes in, EBT or SNAP, and they run their card for $20,” she explained. “Double Up Food Bucks matches that $20, so they instantly get another $20, and then our program would match that again so that (when) somebody swipe(s) their card for $20, they get another $40 on top of that.”
In addition to easing financial pressures on consumers, Lillich and Schilling said the food hub will allow vendors to sell their goods on 20% consignment, increasing their profit margins between 20 and 40% from what they would normally make selling to big box stores.
Operational costs
The pair has so far relied on recycled products such as repurposed wood and insulated panels for a walk-in cooler to build out their indoor farmers market.
She and Schilling are hoping to raise an additional $15,000 to fund cooling storage, shelving displays, chest freezers, administrative support, and building upgrades, or “basic startup, (which) gives us a foundation to show grantors that we have some skin in the game, that we’re invested in this project and our community as well,” she said.
In addition to the capital campaign, Lillich and Schilling are applying for three grants, including a grant from Columbia Pacific (Colpac) to fund the cost of onboarding two employees, as well as the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant and the Oregon Community Foundation Grant, created to support marginalized communities.
“We applied specifically for marketing for specialty crops, which specialty crops are anything like corn and soy and canola, right?” Lillich said. “Grains, vegetables, honey, berries, and everything that we find (at) our farmers market down here and what our producers are growing in northwest Oregon.”
Lillich said she expects the food hub will be up and running by January. In the meantime, there are many ways for the community to get involved.
“First of all, donate,” she said. “Anything helps our Bread and Butter campaign found on our website under the Clatskanie Food Hub tab. We’ll be sharing it on Facebook as well on our Facebook account. It’s always great to follow the Clatskanie Farmers Market on Facebook and the Clatskanie community garden. (Or) just come and volunteer with us. We have all kinds of different fun jobs for volunteers to do.”
The Clatskanie Farmers Market, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit open-air market, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June through September at Copes Park.
Donations can be mailed to Clatskanie Farmers Market Po Box 1501, Clatskanie, OR 97016. All donors will receive a tax deductible receipt.
For more information about the Clatskanie Food Hub or the Clatskanie Farmers Market, visit https://www.clatskaniefarmersmarket.com.
