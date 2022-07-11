The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting the U.S. Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 “Golden Dragons” to conduct dissimilar air combat training (DACT) from July 11-15 and July 18-22.
VFA-192’s F-18 Super Hornets, based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, are flying in collaborative exercises with the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the two-weeks of DACT.
"The specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries," a release from Air Guard states. "The exercise is an essential and required component to ensure military readiness in support of the base’s national and state missions."
Oregon’s 123rd Fighter Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas said this DACT reinforces integral interoperability with other military branches.
“This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air superiority tactics,” Hovanas said. "The combination of capabilities represented between our two weapons systems allows for operations against a peer adversary - a critical training requirement for the Oregon Air National Guard.”
Flights will depart from and land at the Portland International Airport, and training will be conducted in approved designated airspace off the Oregon coastline and in Eastern Oregon.
In an effort to foster coordination with the community and the Port of Portland, Hovanas said the training flights will launch daily after 8 a.m. and will conclude before 4 p.m.
