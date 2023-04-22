I described the cold spring last year as one of three consecutive months of March.
This year is even colder!
Bud break on a number of crops like blueberries are behind even last year, which was quite late. Mason bees are confused about when to come out. Since they need flowers to feed from, it is a life-or-death decision.
Hummingbirds are demanding immense amounts of nectar. And if you keep domesticated beehives, you are still having to feed them. Even our winter annual weeds are behind schedule, with some of them just beginning to get going.
Garden soil is so soggy, again like last spring.
Avoid digging or rototilling now unless you have very well-drained soil or raised beds. A lot of people learned last year about how hard it is to fix soils that were rototilled up too early. Some used tarps this year, which does help keep the soil a little drier. The classic way to judge whether soil is safe to till is to put a base-ball sized lump of soil in your hand and gently squeeze it. If it isn’t at least a little crumbly when released, it is too wet.
Early transplants of the cabbage family can be put in now where the soil is not too wet. They are frost tolerant.
Look for strong, young plants of good color and plant them up to their first set of true leaves. Spacing for broccoli is about 12 inches in any direction, cauliflower about 14”, and cabbage between14-16” depending on variety. They like full sun though will do alright with a modest amount of shade. Lettuce can be planted (watch for slugs!) and quite a few other frost tolerant vegetables. It is going to be awhile before corn, squash, and beans can be planted unless it starts warming fast.
Fertilize garlic with a healthy dose of nitrogen containing fertilizer.
Row covers can be used to insects away from crops like chard, spinach and beets (the leaf miner), the cabbage family (the cabbage butterfly caterpillar and root maggots), and carrots (root maggots). Row covers also add heat and spur growth of these crops.
We are a long way from being able to transplant tomatoes and peppers. Wet soils are cold soils.
Tomatoes are slightly better on marginally cold soils than peppers. A pepper plant goes into a funk when planted too early and it takes a long time and lots of heat to bring them back to pepper happiness. Last year was interesting for peppers. It took a long time to get the soils warmed and worked. I was concerned that it was going to be a poor pepper year. That turned out to be wrong. It was a great pepper year, once it got started. July through almost the end of October were warmer than usual and peppers thrived! Of course, once the rains stopped (which is normal in the summer), both peppers and tomatoes needed a lot of attentive watering to do their best.
Why you should grow some native plants
Interest in native plants is increasing. There are several reasons to plant them in your garden and landscape.
First, since they evolved in our wet winter, dry summer climate they are generally far better at going through our season with little attention. That means they need little to no water in the summer once they are fully established, which might take a year. With water costs rising if you don’t have a well, this can provide a great landscape with far less water usage. Try to place where they thrived, i.e., sun lovers in the sun, shady lovers in shade, ones that stand “wet feet” in slower drained soils, and those that hate boggy conditions, plant where there is excellent drainage.
Another reason to grow native plants is that you are supporting the insects, birds, and other creatures that depend on them. Many pollinators (bees of various types and some birds) simply don’t like relatives of some of our native species that evolved a long way from Oregon. So, providing this food source is important to their survival.
One thing that is also clear is that our deer friends love some native plants and avoid others.
Since deer are at least occasionally found on every block in Columbia County, here are a list of native plants that generally, they won’t eat to oblivion: Sitka spruce; Grand fir (?); Cascara; Vine maple; Red elderberry; Wild hazel; Indian plum; Pacific wax myrtle; Rhododendron; Red flowering currant; Salal; Oregon grape; Nootka/bald hip rose; Wild strawberry (they will eat the berries); Lupine; Sword fern; Native columbine (?); Iris tenax; Oxalis oregano; Trillium; Wild ginger; Pacific yew; Ceanothus (? but antler rubbing); Oceanspray; Mock orange; Manzanita; and Bearberry.
Food Preservation
You can get up-to-date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph. She also does pressure gauge testing. You may need to leave the canner top with the gauge for several days since her days in the office are limited and do vary from week to week.
Gardening-related events
- April 29 The Columbia County Master Gardeners™ Spring Fair
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will 3,000 tomato plants, 700 pepper plants, and garden related items by other vendors. It will be at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens, again this year.
- May 5 Columbia County Beekeepers Monthly meeting
7 p.m. The group meets in person at the Columbia County Extension Office, 505 N. Columbia River Highway, in St. Helens and by Zoom. Contact columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com for Zoom information.
Important Notes
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have Questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact Resource
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
