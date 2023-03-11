First, what is the right place for vegetables?
The more sun you have, the better. We ask these plants to grow quickly and give us lots to eat and preserve. The more sun vegetables have, the better. Lettuce and a few other greens can stand a little shade, but no vegetables do well in deep shade.
Time to plant some vegetables is dependent on last frost date (about April 20 in St. Helens and perhaps a few days earlier in Clatskanie). But timing for all vegetables is dependent on how wet and cold the soil is.
If you have raised beds, your soils will warm faster and are easier to prepare for planting. Working wet soil can create an ugly, cloddy mess. We used to get a week of nice weather in February but not this year! And March isn’t starting out too nice either. But here we go:
Early spring plantings are asparagus, lettuce transplants, onions from sets or transplants started from seed, radishes, peas, and spinach if soil temperatures are at least 40 degrees, and rhubarb. Some farmers and savvy gardeners cover the soil with clear plastic to warm and dry out the soil earlier. Then they plant. Row covers on a “hoop” framework can help all the outside planted vegetable (seed or transplanted) get a better start. Cold frames (see picture) can be used to grow good transplants.
Mid-spring plantings include lots of crops, early April in St. Helens and a bit earlier in Clatskanie, all the cabbage family including broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, cauliflower, turnips, kale, and arugula; carrots; parsnips (be patient with parsnips, they can take almost 30 days to emerge after planting); chard; and early potatoes.
Be ready to protect from a “killing” frost (28 degrees) if needed. Most of these can be planted again for extended harvest. Warming the soil and/or using transplants that are acclimated to being outside before transplanting.
Late spring, the heat loving crops are planted: green beans, corn, cucumbers, summer and winter squash, and tomatoes. Peppers do best if it is warmer so hold off transplanting until mid-May or later depending on how what kind of weather we are getting.
Last year, it was cold all the way to early June (I have described it as three straight months of March) but once it warmed, it stayed warm well into October, so most gardens fared quite well. And gardeners have learned that green beans can be successfully transplanted. They can be started when the soils/weather is a bit cool in containers either in a cold frame, green-house, or sunny window in your house.
Early summer plantings can include replanting of some of the cabbage family, later potatoes, and later plantings of green beans.
Mid-summer plantings are for crops that will be eaten in the fall and can stand a frost. These include beets, carrots, radishes (plant often if you like them), rutabagas, turnips, chard, lettuce, and spinach.
It is important to note that the actual weather leading up to a planting cycle and what is projected for the following several weeks afterward is important.
Warm soils are good. Get a soil thermometer and test the top two inches of your soil. Blistering heat is not (except for peppers, many squash, and sweet potatoes). Transplanting in the evening seems to work better than transplanting in the morning. Attention to watering the new transplant or seed beds is needed.
Gardening-related events March and April
March 11
Columbia County Small Woodlands Tree Sale
The Columbia County Small Woodlands Association has an annual tree sale in St. Helens. You can purchase a variety of trees in very small quantities. Forest tree seedlings, native shrubs, and ornamental tree seedlings will be for sale. The sale this year will be at the Lawrence Oil parking lot, 845 N. Columbia River Highway, in St. Helens from 8:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Get there early for the best selection. It is very well attended.
March 23
What Gardeners Need to Know About the Emerald Ash Borer
Scheduled speaker is OSU Extension Forester Alex Gorman. Columbia County Master Gardener Chapter meeting. The program, which is first, is open to the public at the OSU Extension office at 6:30 p.m.
April 6
Columbia County Beekeepers Monthly meeting
7 p.m. Topic: Swarming and Catching Swarms. The group will meet in person at the Columbia County Extension Office in St. Helens and by Zoom. Contact columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com for Zoom info.
April 8
Scappoose Bay Watershed Council’s Native Plant Sale
Join the Watershed Council for its Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SBWC nursery, located at Scappoose High School. Look for signs – go east on SE High School Way and turn into the parking lot between the high school and the school ball field areas. This is their semi-annual event to get you ready for spring and summer planting. They have lots of new plants at great prices – all native to our area. Staff and volunteers are available to help chose plants suggest gardening ideas and provide information on establishing and maintaining native vegetation. For more information see https://www.scappoosebay-wc.org/native-plant-nursery.
Important notes
• You can get up-to-date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
• Free newsletter: The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact resource
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens OR 97051
503-397-3462
