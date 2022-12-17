Here are December gardening thoughts
• Peach leaf curl finds its way into the buds on your peach tree this month and in January. Prevent the problem by spraying completely and often with lime sulfur (harder to find now) or copper. Four separate sprays are ideal. Temperatures should be well above freezing when you spray. Two to three hours of drying time is ideal. With copper fungicides, use a spreader-sticker if the label calls for one. While you’re at it, spray your apples, cherries, blueberries, and boysen/marionberries. Both sprays are considered “organic.”
• Although there are conflicting opinions on this topic, many gardeners feel that there is benefit to fertilizing rhododendrons and evergreens with a slow-release nitrogen and sulfur product, such as your “long-lasting” lawn fertilizers. Put on about a pound per 100 square feet of garden bed. You will be rewarded with a deeper green foliage color by early spring. You could use some of the organic nitrogen sources which tend to be naturally slow release.
• While you are out there with the fertilizer, consider an application to your lawn, if you haven’t already put on any in the late fall.
• While there aren’t a lot of plants that bloom in the winter, those that do are richly appreciated. You might search out nurseries for their Hellebore, Witch hazel, and Sarcococca varieties.
• Shrubs and other plants under eaves may dry out during the winter. When that happens, they may either perish directly from lack of moisture or may be more susceptible to damage from cold weather.
• Give your houseplants lukewarm showers periodically throughout the winter. Your plants will really appreciate a vacation under banks of fluorescent lights at intervals through the dark days of winter.
• Protect outdoor container plants. Containers don’t provide the root protection to plants that regular garden planting provides. Temperatures in the low 20’s can damage the roots of plants that would have done fine in the ground. If there is a forecast of low temperatures, group the containers close together and wrap the pots in old blankets or insulation. Placing the plants under an eave next to the house may provide some protection as well.
• High prune roses to about eighteen inches so that they won’t be toppled by wind or snow.
• Fall/winter weeds are off and running. While they are small, winter annual weeds can be hand-pulled, hoed on dry days, spot sprayed or mulched. Mulching may be effective on some species, but others will grow through the mulch. Mulch will slow new seed germination.
Giant pumpkin contest
Giant pumpkins have become an obsession for a select group of gardeners. These fanatics hold an annual weigh-off at various points in North America and Europe for both bragging rights and considerable cash. The Pacific Northwest test site has been, for the last few years, at Bauman’s Farm near Gervais.
Some years ago, I was asked to inspect the pumpkins to see that they weren’t diseased in any way. If they were, the pumpkin was disqualified. This is not easy when you are dealing with 1,000+ pounds (at that time) pumpkins. The regional winner that day was from Tenino, Washington. His entry topped the scales at 897.5 pounds. The North American winner was Bill Greer of Picton, Ontario, Canada who coddled his pumpkin to an obese 1,006 pounds. In fact, the top three finishers were all from Ontario. The speculation was that the long summer days of this northerly latitude combined with the continental heat give this region a leg up on the competition. The Canadians, of course, credited their skill and beer, not necessarily in that order.
Well, times, genetics, and techniques have really changed. This year’s giant pumpkin, a world record, came in at 2,656 pounds! It was grown by Ian and Stuart Paton from Lymington, England. A United State grower from Minnesota had the number two monster, weighing a not at all shabby 2,560#s. The biggest Pacific Northwest pumpkin came from Pleasant Hill, near Eugene, and weighed 2,425 pounds which was the eighth largest in the 2022 Giant Pumpkin universe.
These maniacal growers are pretty generous, sharing most of their techniques and seed sources. They are very talented and plant savvy. In the end, after the prizes have been awarded, most of the pumpkins in NW Oregon go to the zoo where the elephants look forward to this feast every year. Some of the smaller ones are carved into round boats and used in a race on the Tualatin River.
Food preservation
You can get up-to –date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503 397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.
Important notes
- The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Columbia County Beekeepers event 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the OSU Extension Office in St. Helens. The meeting will also be Zoomed. Educational topics to be determined. For more information and Zoom link email ColumbiaCountyOregonBeekeepers@gmail.com.
- Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
- The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Resource contact
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
