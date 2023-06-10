How dry is the soil?
Quite dry! I heard from a friend that, when he rototilled recently, it was exactly the opposite of last year when the soil was very wet.
This year, the top 4 to 5 inches were really dry but deeper, there was some decent soil moisture. I did some testing with my soil probe in various places and confirmed his experience in quite a few different gardens. If you still have soil to work, either by hand or a rototiller, you might water it first, wait a day, and then rototill or hand work the ground with a spading fork.
This is also a warning that we may need to water newly planted (within the last 2 years or so) woody trees and shrubs sooner than later. Lawns will either need water or be allowed to go dormant (they will come back in the fall). Half watering can damage lawns. You need to be either all in or out with lawns.
Vegetable crops are growing well. Peppers are a little disgruntled with some nights that are near 50 degrees, but they will get over it. Tomatoes are doing fine. Same with other vegetables. There is still time to plant most vegetables.
Garlic flowers
Most garlic varieties flower in late May through June. The flowers (called scapes) can be quite exotic, with twisted stems and buds that look like dragons’ heads.
Florists have become interested in these flowers and they are increasingly found in some very classy arrangements. It is not uncommon to see the flower buds for sale in the farmer’s market for a dollar a stem.
Chefs also value the flower bud and stem. The bud tastes distinctly of garlic while the stem has the texture of asparagus with a very mild garlic overtone. The stems are usually cooked like asparagus. The buds may be stir-fried with other vegetables. The stems and buds should be harvested while the stem is still young. When it straightens up, it will be far less tender.
From a botanical standpoint, the flower does not make a true seed (except for the elephant garlic which is not a true garlic anyway but closer to a leek). When the flowers emerge, a somewhat mysterious process causes the flower to abort. Vegetative tissue below the flower starts to grow and the head produces little bulbs, called bulbils by botanists. These bulbils will produce a regular garlic bulb, but often have to be left in the ground for two years to do so. The resulting garlic will be identical to the parent since there has been no cross pollination and no true seed.
You will increase the yield of garlic bulbs by removing the flower stalk as soon as you notice it. Yield increases range from 10-30% depending on variety and when the flower was removed.
Finally, water your garlic periodically through mid-June to improve bulb size.
Snakes for pest control
Gardeners should be glad to see snakes around the garden. These much-maligned reptiles consume garden pests including slugs, grubs, mice, voles and rats.
The vast majority of snakes in Oregon are very beneficial. Some, like garter snakes, eat slugs. Others, like the sharp-tailed snake, eat slugs and grubs. Rubber boas, which still can be found in St. Helens, specialize in eating mice and voles, going down their tunnels after them.
Garter snakes are the type of snake most often seen by urban and suburban gardeners. Two species of garter snakes are commonly found throughout much of Oregon, except the mountains: the abundant western terrestrial garter snake and the common garter snake. In western Oregon, a third species is also present, the northwestern garter snake. Several species can be found swimming in shallow water for tadpoles.
Garter snakes generally breed in the spring and give birth to live young (they don't lay eggs) in the late summer or fall. Often, young are not seen until the following spring, after they emerge from hibernation after their first winter. Most young garter snakes don't survive into adulthood. They are killed off by predators, cars and lawnmowers.
To make your property garter snake friendly:
• Walk your lawn before you mow it to scare the snakes into hiding. Lawn mowers are deadly to snakes because they can't hear like we do. Rather, they feel vibrations.
• Provide habitat for snakes if you have room. Old plywood or corrugated metal roofing left loosely on the ground in an out of the way place on your property provides hiding and nesting places for slithering creatures. Old stumps and large rocks also make good snake habitat. [Editors note: I have a “R2D2” composter that has become a snake incubator.]
The western rattlesnake, the only species of truly venomous snake native to Oregon, feeds on mice, rats, and other smaller animals. Rattlesnakes were once more commonly found on both the west and east sides of the Cascades. But they have all but been killed off on the west side.
Rattlers are rare in northwestern Oregon. They were shot out 100 years ago by early settlers. There are a few dens left, but only in really isolated places. In southern and eastern Oregon, however, rattlers are more common. Caution should be exercised in rattlesnake country.
For more information, check out the photo-illustrated book, "Reptiles of Washington and Oregon," published by the Seattle Audubon Society and edited by Robert M. Storm and William P. Leonard. Slightly adapted from Robert Mason, Department of Zoology, Oregon State University
Food Preservation
Are you planning to preserve food from your garden or purchased from a farm this summer? If so, call or visit the OSU Extension Service office before you start canning, freezing, or drying.
Costly and potentially harmful mistakes can be made by using outdated canning recipes and instructions.
You can find free publications AND pressure gauge testing at the Columbia County Extension office located at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. If you have questions, phone Jenny Rudolph at the office at 503-397-3462. You can download for free all our food preservation publications at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mfp/publications. An additional great resource is the National Center for home Food Preservation at http://www.uga.edu/nchfp/.
Important Notes
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have Questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Free newsletter: The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living). You can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Contact Resource
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
