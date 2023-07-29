Gardening Column

Summer is here and with it comes garden and farm fresh produce! OSU has resources to help you preserve your foods safely.

Monthly food preservation classes are held at the NEW Columbia Pacific Food Bank building on the third Wednesday of every month. Check out all the offerings and register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/columbia-pacific-food-bank-653559

