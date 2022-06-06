This has been one wet spring.
Many of our upland soils are still too saturated to rototill as this is being written. That is slowing many garden activities and will make the prospect of knee-high corn by the Fourth of July a disappearing dream for many. Those gardeners with raised beds and/or better drained soil are quite happy.
If this weren’t a significant break from the spring pattern over the last 10 years (which had less than normal rainfall, sometimes far less) I would suggest investing in some heavy tarps that can be put over some of your garden area to reduce soil saturation and allow earlier gardening. They are being used by commercial vegetable and flower growers, especially those working small plots. I plan to look into which kinds of tarps might be most effective and cost efficient for the home gardener.
One good thing about all this rain is that reforestation trees planted this spring (Douglas fir and others) should get off to a good start with all this moisture. The only thing to watch for (besides deer and field mice) is that the vegetation around the young trees is also lush and may compete with the fir seedlings for the water. In that situation, especially in the first spring of planting, the fir seedlings can be hurt. Hand weeding can be helpful if your re-planted area isn’t too large. That also reduces vole (aka field mice) feeding.
Protect the leaders of your trees with Vexar tubes, “bud caps” or something similar. Readjust them when the deer or more likely the elk start to play with the tubes. Attention paid to these seedlings will get your new trees “free to grow” on a much shorter schedule.
Deep planting tomatoes
It is common practice for many tomato growers to bend their starts so that most of the stem is in the ground. Some new studies indicate that both tomatoes and peppers benefit by be-ing buried (unbent) up to their first true leaves. Overall yields were improved, and the number of extra-large fruits rose as well. There is some question how well this will work in western Oregon if soil temperatures are not very warm when the plants are put out. It would seem to be worth pursuing in raised beds. Research indicates that the technique works well for cabbage too.
Bitter squash
The squash family are prone to bitterness when stressed. Bitter cucumbers are usually the result of cool temperatures, powdery mildew, or water stress, alone or in combination. It is more common in pickling cucumbers that the salad types. But all can be affected in tough growing conditions (cool and wet for these hot season crops). That said, most summers, it doesn’t show up.
Several years ago, there was one a local case of a person eating a tiny amount of a very bitter squash and suffering nausea, diarrhea, and severe cramps. The incidence of this type of food poisoning is extremely low. Research that looked into some past incidents showed that plants can spontaneously mutate to produce a gene responsible for this particular bitter compound. Zucchini, straight-neck and Delicatatype fruits have, on rare occasions, exhib-ited this problem. In these cases, the environment had nothing to do with bitterness, rather the very rare aberrant gene.
Hazardous waste collection day June 11
Take your left-over solvents, brake fluids, anti-freeze, fluorescent lights, household clean-ers, batteries, miscellaneous chemicals, and household and garden pesticides to the hazard-ous waste collection day on Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at the St. Helens/Columbia County Transfer Station, 1601 Railroad Avenue, St. Helens. These are great events that can help keep our wonderful state cleaner.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Important notes
- The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals pro-grams. It is greatly appreciated.
- The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
