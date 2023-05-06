Research shows that purchased lady beetles fly a considerable distance after release.
They are gathered in the Sierra Mountains of California and kept cold. In their native locale, they are primed, when the temperatures warm, to fly ~40 miles to where the aphids are in the San Joaquin valley. We think they largely do that here as well once released.
Several studies show that lady beetles can be attracted by several methods: they are attracted to tubes painted chrome yellow and mounted around the garden; sugar solutions sprayed on plants (about one-half cup of sugar dissolved in a quart of water) encourage them; and flowers that produce lots of pollen and nectar, such as angelica, catnip, yarrow, marigolds, roses, dahlias, daisies, aster, and dill are attractive to the adult lady beetles.
Crows Love Corn, Bean, Squash, and Pea Seeds
Corn-eating crows periodically challenge rural Columbia County gardeners. If crows have lived around your garden for very long, they watch for you to plant. The most curious of them will poke their beaks into the soil to find the kernels the day you plant. They have quite an ability to locate seeds with few false stabs. Other crows wait until seedlings emerge and methodically remove the new green shoots and what is left of the seeds. It is apparently considered to be the height of gourmet dining in the crow world. They are fond of most large seeds and even have pulled up my garlic cloves in the fall to see if they would fit into their diet.
So what can a gardener do? One dubious solution is to plant lots of seed and hope the crows leave you a few. Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn’t and in corn challenged cool summers, losing growing weeks to crows isn’t helpful. If you don’t grow huge blocks of corn, covering the newly planted seeds with row (crow) covers is very effective. It will speed corn emergence and then, when seedlings are 4 inches tall, the cover can be safely removed. Crow confusion and possible therapy ensues.
One old technique is to soak corn seed in turpentine overnight or kerosene more briefly and then plant. A few gardeners tell me that it really works and there is no impact on the corn itself. It must taste bad to the crows.
I can’t recommend this technique since it has never been tested to see if there are any adverse consequences, especially with the supersweet corn varieties that we have now. One very odd old technique from back when more people had horses and apparently much more time, was to drill tiny holes in some corn seed and tie a large loop of horse hair in each kernel. Then plant these seeds about a week before you really planned to plant. According to old texts, crows would gag on the horsehair and thus be conditioned to avoid your corn when you really plant.
Apples Near Full Bloom
After a very poor fruit set last year due to cold weather, there are a lot of blooms this year. It is normal for apple trees to bounce back with a big crop, weather permitting, after a small one the previous year. And the weather looks like it will be better for pollination this year. The mason and honey bees are getting active.
The trees could set a big fruit crop, in some cases, much more than the trees can carry. A heavy fruit load can break limbs. That is one reason why we thin. Thinning will also produce larger fruit and the practice will tend to even out the fruit set from year to year.
Thinning should be done about a month after fruit set, which this year, looks like late May into early June. It would also be the time to start treating for codling moth and the apple maggot. Products containing “spinosad” are the best bet for home gardeners and some formulations are considered organic. Monterey Garden Insect Control and Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew are the most widely available for home gardeners.
Food Preservation
You can get up-to-date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph. She also does pressure gauge testing. You may need to leave the canner top with the gauge for several days since her days in the office are limited and do vary from week to week.
Important Notes
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have Questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact Resources
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
