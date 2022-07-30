The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is in Forest Grove, the first detection in Oregon and the only detection to date west of Colorado. They apparently had been there for some time as the infested trees were clearly dying. In the coming months, we will have some idea how far those EABs have spread.
Emerald Ash Borers came from Asia where the native ash trees are resistant to their feeding on bark cambium. That is not the case of our native species found throughout most of the United States or Europeans species that have been used in landscapes.
Oregon ash are at serious risk. They are found at lower elevations in the Willamette valley and along the Columbia River. Here, they are mainly concentrated in a band along the Columbia River and the lower portions of its tributaries in Columbia County. Learn what ash trees look like. There are a lot on Sauvie Island. They can tolerate high water tables and fairly heavy clay soils areas swampy well into spring or along year-round creeks are the most likely places to see them.
There are many ornamental ash species of U.S. and European origin found in home landscapes and planted in parks, streets, and some along Highway 30.
It is important for homeowners with ash trees or those that hike natural areas that have Oregon ash to learn the EAB’s most distinctive characteristic (besides dying ash trees). The exit holes of the larva that have transformed into an adult borer are “D” shaped, i.e., a half-circle connected by a straight line. The D-shape can be flipped in all the ways a “D” can be flipped. They are not generally arranged like the round holes of woodpeckers and sapsuckers. EAB holes are much more random.
The EAB adults are themselves are really tiny, a third of an inch to half an inch long, longer than wide, and pointed at the back end. They have a metallic green appearance. We have one larger insect, the golden buprestid, that could be confused with EABs by a casual observer based on the green metallic appearance, but they are much larger than EABs and shaped much different as well.
If you notice a suspicious “D-shaped” hole in an ash tree, (EABs don’t feed on any other trees) call the Oregon Department of Forestry, at 503-397-2636 in Columbia City, or the OSU Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 (Alex Gorman, our new Extension Forester is an EAB expert with recent experience from Minnesota), or call the Columbia Soil and Water Conservation office in Warren at 503-433-3205.
Take a good picture of the hole (or captured borers if you see and/or grab them) and have precise tree location information.
For more information, see:
There are a few ways of treating individual trees, but we hope it won’t come to that. The treatments are complex, have undesirable side-effects on other insects, and can be quite costly. Large landscape-scale aerial treatment that was done for the Asian gypsy moth about 15 years ago in the St. Helens area won’t work on EABs.
Master Gardener™ class signups being taken for 2022-23 class in St. Helens
The OSU Extension office in Columbia County will be offering the Master Gardener™ training starting this fall at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens.
This year, we are trying a new schedule that allows people that work to attend. The classes will be held on alternate Saturdays from 9 a.m.- noon starting Sept. 10 through Thanksgiving. Then there will be a winter break. The classes will start again in early February and go through the end of April.
Cost of the program is $100 which includes a large resource book. Some scholarships are available. OSU Master Gardeners™ are responsible for providing volunteer gardening education to the community as partial payback for the training. If you might be interested in the program, call the Extension office at 503-397-3462 for more details.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
Important notes
The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
