Gardening Column

As all gardeners know, potatoes are clones, planted from tubers or pieces of tubers grown and stored from the year before.

“Seed” potatoes that are larger than eggs are generally cut into egg-sized pieces before planting. This saves on the seed needed since one large potato could easily provide four seed pieces.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Given the sting of inflation, are you saving more, or less for the future?

You voted: