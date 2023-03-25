As all gardeners know, potatoes are clones, planted from tubers or pieces of tubers grown and stored from the year before.
“Seed” potatoes that are larger than eggs are generally cut into egg-sized pieces before planting. This saves on the seed needed since one large potato could easily provide four seed pieces.
The process of cutting and curing the cut seed is important.
• First, never use a potato with any signs of disease, either cut or uncut.
• Second, after cutting, let the potatoes cure in a paper bag at 50-65 degrees for 4-6 days (gently shake the potatoes at day two) to develop the “corky” texture over the cut surface that will help protect the seed from disease once it is planted.
• Third, consider dusting the seed pieces with sulfur at planting to further reduce disease concerns and to help protect the plant from potato scab. Finally, plant as soon as the potential for a 28-degree frost is over (usually around the third week in March but no guarantees). Cover with row covers if a frost is imminent.
“Worms” in berries – planning ahead
Did you notice small “worms” in your blackberries, raspberries, or blueberries last summer? Did the surface of the jam you were making start to wriggle? If so, I suspect you had larva (maggots) of the spotted wing drosophila (SWD).
SWD is a fly that lays its eggs in Marion berries and other blackberry varieties as well as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Annual populations generally start slow, so June-bearing strawberries generally escape but day neutral strawberries that bear over a longer time, don’t.
Blackberry issues depend on the ripening time of the fruit. Later fruit tends to be more infested depending on the timing of the SWD population development in each spring/summer year.
The female SWD is particular and won’t lay her eggs in unripe fruit. Only berries nearing the peak of flavor and sugars are good enough for her little maggot offspring. Unlike most fruit flies that need damaged fruit to be able to lay their eggs, the SWD female can saw her way in with a saw-tooth ovipositor (egg-laying device) that allows her to lay eggs in firm, but near ripe, fruit. Too clever by half.
Control is complex.
• First, destroy all dropped fruit/uneaten fruit which could harbor the little maggots.
• Second, there are ways to trap SWDs to assess their number and risk to your crop (contact me for more information). Trapping won’t control the SWDs but will tell you when you need to do something.
• Third, well timed sprays with a product containing spinosad will provide about five days of protection and good control of the adult female. Harvest/eating interval for blackberries is 1 day after spraying. From blueberries, it is three days.
Read and follow all label instructions.
One easily found home garden product with this active ingredient is Monterey Garden Insecticide. There are several others and all should work just fine. Spinosad is considered “organic” in most home garden formulations.
Finally, sanitation late season is super important. Clean up dropped berries. Keep an open, well-ventilated canopy since the SWDs like cool and moist. And get rid of nearby “wild” blackberries since they provide sustenance for the SWDs that will overwinter. Picture: Oregon State University
