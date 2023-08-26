Harvesting fruiting vegetable crops keeps fruit coming. Leaving enormous zucchinis or cucumbers on the plant triggers the “I am done” stage and the plant stops flowering and putting on new fruits.
This is true of all the summer squash, green beans, cucumbers, and to a lesser extent, tomatoes.
Broccoli will continue to produce smaller heads once the main head is removed. Snap green beans are best harvested when they are showing early signs slightly bulging seeds. Once in full production, pick every two days. Peppers are less prone to stop since their “done” stage is when the fruits turn red or orange. Consistent watering will help to provide longer crop production (see below).
Watering vegetables in hot weather
The past month of 90+ temperatures gave us a lot of opportunity to test our watering skills. If you were seeding vegetables for fall harvest, it was a challenge to keep the soil surface evenly moist to support germination. Surface mulches helped, as did the use of soaker hoses or drip systems turned on frequently.
Overhead irrigated fall crop seeds on un-mulched clay soils have a hard time pushing through the soil crusts. Crusts can develop from the physical impact of water droplets combined with sun baking the clay. Moles often make their tunnels right where you are watering, complicating your ability to provide even moisture to your crops. Mole trapping is important though not always easy.
In the vegetable garden, many crops are in crucial production stages. All vegetables that produce bulbs, flowers, fruit, or seed as the edible part (i.e. beans, squash, tomatoes, peppers, corn, broccoli, onions etc.) experience their highest demand as that edible portion is maturing. Even and ample water is a must.
The evapotranspiration rate of a crop is the amount of soil moisture evaporating through plant leaves (which is most of the water as the crop canopy matures) and directly from the soil.
Normal evapotranspiration averages for vegetables in July/August are about 1.50 inches per week (or about .22”/day). But we had some days where the rates exceeded .30”/day or about 2.25 inches per week. The chart below shows the water demand for winter squash (butternuts, acorns, Hubbard, etc.) and summer squash (zucchini, patty pans, etc.) Note the different planting dates projected. The difference between the rainfall received and the crop demand at any point in time is what you have to provide.
Water fruit trees and fairly new woody landscape plants
As noted several weeks ago, fruit trees are loaded. It isn’t too late to thin some of the later varieties. But watering is especially important. There is virtually no moisture in upper 12-16 inches of soil unless you have been providing it. I have already heard from people that have lost fruit and other trees from lack of water.
At high risk are trees and shrubs planted in the last few years. They have yet to develop more extensive root systems. One complication in Columbia County is that most of us live on clay-based soils. In the winter they become water saturated which tends to force trees to have rather shallow root systems. So when the soils dry out in the summer and we have hot weather, the roots can’t draw enough moisture from deeper soil levels because their roots aren’t there. So it’s up to you to keep them happy.
Bumblebees frisky, yellow jackets and hornets slowly getting pesty
This has been a great bumblebee year. They are numerous and you couldn’t find a nicer bee in your garden. They love the open-faced dahlias my wife grows, sunflowers, catnip gone to flower, lavender, and so many other flowering plants. Each colony starts anew every year from new queens that left last year’s nests in the fall (the colony dies when they leave) and hide out until winter is over. They then start their own colonies for the current year.
Yellow jackets and bald-faced hornets have the same life cycle as bumblebees. Last year’s colonies die as the queens take off. The spring of 2022 was very cold and wet which led to a low crop of yellow jacket colonies last year and thus fewer queens for this year.
This year was much better for colony establishment (as far as yellow jackets are concerned) but, with fewer queens to start with, seems still lower than normal. But watch out for fall if the weather remains yellow jacket positive. Ground nests can be very nasty as they respond to all signs of large animals (that includes us) with passion. The ability to sting repeatedly is their secret sauce. That said, they do play an important role in keeping garden caterpillars and other pesky crop gobbling insects in check.
September 7 Columbia County Beekeepers Monthly meeting.
The group will discuss important things to do for the apiary as honey collection trends downward. Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m. meeting at the Saint Helens OSU Extension Office or by Zoom. Please email for the zoom link. All are welcome. Columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com
Important notes
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter: The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Contact resource
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
