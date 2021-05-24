Many gardeners use transplants to speed up the growing season. Transplants allow the gardener to space the plants perfectly. Weeds are at a disadvantage when they face the more competitive transplant.
However, transplants often receive quite a shock as they are moved into the garden. They have been living in a greenhouse or cold frame.
Soil temperatures
Greenhouse soil temperatures are far greater than the garden soil they will be going into, especially in the spring. You can help the transplant by pre-warming the soil with clear plastic for few days. You can also water with warm water.
Transplants also are grown in very well drained media. As they go into the garden, the soil may not be so well drained. A good sized planting hole with plenty of well-decomposed compost mixed in will encourage rapid root establishment.
Transplants should be gently separated. The roots should be spread and the plants placed to the depth of their first true leaves. The roots should never be allowed to dry out.
Transplant protection
The transplants will need to be protected from wind and sun for a few days. In the green-house, the humidity is high and the plant may not develop enough of a waxy cuticle. “Harden off” the transplant tray by placing it outside in the morning for a couple of hours a day for several days. Then leave it out for several full days before transplanting them. This will reduce transplant shock. Transplanting in the early evening is generally best so they have some chance to get roots established before the sun next day.
The plants may still need something to protect them from cool air temperatures and direct sun for a period of time, such as a floating row cover. People used to use cedar shingles to shade the transplant from sun, especially in the afternoon, for a few days after planting.
Plastic "cloche"
A plastic “cloche” made of 10-guage wire or PVC pipe to hold the plastic can replace the shingles after a few days to protect them from cool night conditions. But you must be aware that plastic cloches can get hot very fast, so open up the lower portion of the cloche each morning and close it back up at night. That is not a worry with row covers which can kept on as the plants start to grow.
Water the young transplants with a good nutrient solution. You can use fish fertilizer or a high phosphorus containing fertilizer like African violet “food.” Again, warm water is best.
You can produce your own transplants of many garden crops. Corn can be started and transplanted. So can leafy crops like lettuce, spinach, cabbage, and many others. Zucchini and the other summer squashes are easy to start inside. So are the winter squashes and melons. The tomato family (peppers, eggplants, and tomatoes are almost always started in a protected space and transplanted.
One crop that may surprise you that transplants quite well are green beans. Many books say it can’t be done but they are wrong! Seed planted outside into cool soils in the late spring, may just sit there and rot or produce deformed seedlings. It works well to start the beans inside and then transplant them. Having warm soil (see plastic soil warming discussion above) and row cover for a week or so will make them quite happy.
The most difficult garden vegetable to transplant are carrots and parsnips. It can be done but the roots can’t touch the bottom of the transplant container before they are put in the ground. And when transplanting, the roots have to be still straight and not bent at the bottom of the transplant hole. But it can be done.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
- Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
- Address: 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
- Phone: 503-397-3462
- Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.