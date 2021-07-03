Vegetables, other crops in extreme heat
High temperatures are common in August but in June?
In any case, these extreme temperatures test our watering skills. If you are seeding vegetables, it is a challenge to keep the soil surface evenly moist to support germination. Light surface mulches help, as do the use of soaker hoses or drip systems turned on frequently.
Overhead irrigated seeds planted in un-mulched clay soils tended to have a hard time pushing through the soil crusts that form. Crusts develop from the physical impact of water droplets combined with sun baking clay in the soil. If you cover your seeds with potting mix instead of soil, it will generally help germination.
Oddly, very high temperatures push some seeds into a prolonged dormancy. I had that experience some years ago when I tried to seed a cover crop in hot (though not as hot as this) weather. Nothing germinated at all until the following year.
In the vegetable garden, many crops are in crucial growth stages. All vegetables that produce bulbs, flowers, fruit, or seed as the edible part (i.e. beans, squash, tomatoes, peppers, corn, broccoli, onions etc.) experience their highest demand as that edible portion is maturing. Even and ample water is a must.
Soil moisture evaporates through plant leaves (which is most of the water taken from the soil as the crop canopy matures) and directly from the soil. Normal evapotranspiration averages for vegetables in July/August are about 1.50 inches per week (or about .22”/day). But on very hot days the transpiration rates exceeds .30”/day or about 2.25 inches per week. The chart shows the water demand for winter squash (butternuts, acorns, Hubbard, etc.) and summer squash (zucchini, patty pans, etc.). The difference between the rainfall received and the crop demand at any point in time is what you have to provide once most of the soil moisture reserves have been used. And basically, we got no significant rainfall in the last two weeks of June and generally almost nothing in July and August.
We are entered into this important growth time of our crops with a water-year (October 2020–September 2021) rain deficit of about nine inches. This will also affect some plants we might not normally water like well-established fruit trees.
There are a lot of crops that flower but don’t produce the desired vegetable if it is too hot. Beans are very sensitive to 92°+ weather and will often drop a lot of flowers until cooler weather returns. Tomatoes are a little more complicated. Some sail through this kind of weather. Other varieties are more like green beans with a drop-off in fruit set. Squash and peppers are generally fine. All this assumes the plants are adequately watered. If not, all bets on fruit set are off. Lettuce turns bitter quickly in extreme heat (if it survives at all).
The only benefit from this heat is that the slugs have been driven into hiding. They look for cracks in the soil or anything they can wiggle under to keep them from drying out.
Other garden topics
Garlic should be ready to harvest. Dig and then dry the bulbs with the tops on in a shady, well-ventilated place. They should be ready for storage after a month. They can be eaten anytime.
The heat wave this week hastened berry maturity and at the same time sunburned some raspberries, blackberries, and even blueberries. The heat also affected developing apples and possibly damaged the trunks of some young trees. The worst damage is typically on the southwest side of a tree or berry bush since it gets direct sun at the hottest time of the day. Maintain a good watering schedule on all new woody landscape and garden plants throughout the rest of this summer.
You can plant cabbage family, leeks, beans, and other crops for late summer/fall eating once this extreme heat subsides. Corn planting is still possible though I would use the shortest season corn and hope for an long summer and fall.
Poor carrot and parsnip crops (stunted, misshapen, etc.) are usually due to one of the following: failure to thin such that no carrot plant gets enough light to make a good root; rocky or heavy clay soils which cause root distortion and forking; inconsistent watering; and too much nitrogen.
Some people have reported hearing cicadas (after all the publicity about them back east) but didn’t know we had them. We do, upwards of 30 species in the PNW, but they aren’t the mass brood emerging types. Male and female cicadas make a very sustained, high-pitched sounds to find each other.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503- 397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
- Address: 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
- Phone: 503-397-3462
- Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.