A ripe peach – there’s no better fruit
Peaches aren’t easy to grow in Columbia County. Often, they bloom before the last spring frost and the crop is lost for that year. Wet spring weather complicates pollination though peaches are self-fertile, so it isn’t as serious as it is with apples and other fruits when bees refuse to fly.
However, wet weather does cause serious disease problems. The two most damaging diseases are a fungus called peach leaf curl and a bacteria called bacterial canker. Between them, they have destroyed thousands of optimistically planted peach trees over the years in Columbia County.
Peach leaf curl spores overwinter on twigs, bark, and old infected leaves. They enter unopened leaf buds in the winter and early spring as they begin to swell, infect the leaf tissue and develop the reddish raised blotches that curl and distort the developing leaf. The infection cycle can repeat on new twigs and leaves if the spring continues to be wet. Once the rains stop, the disease spread for that year is done.
Serious repeated infections can defoliate the tree, causing its decline and death over several years. It can also weaken the tree and make it more susceptible to bacterial canker. Repeated copper or lime sulfur (which is hard to find now) applications during the pre-flowering period is the best control for peach leaf curl and canker.
There are curl resistant trees and I believe that these are the only varieties that should be planted here. Peach quality for all them is so much better than anything that you can get at a supermarket because they can be picked ripe off the tree. Some curl resistant varieties include Autumn Rose, Q-1-8, Frost, Charlotte, Avalon, Kreibich, Oregon Curl Free, Nanaimo, and Indian Free. Frost is the most widely available. You can find some of these at two regional nurseries specializing in fruit trees: One Green World and Raintree Nursery. There is no curl resistant nectarine yet. And for the curious, a nectarine is a peach but with a gene for “fuzz-less” fruit.
Currently there are no peach of nectarine varieties resistant to bacterial canker. The bacteria get into the “plumbing” of the tree (the xylem and phloem) and plugs those tubes up. Water can’t be moved from the roots to the branches. Leaves start to wilt. Often, one limb goes and then another. Other times, the main canker is in the trunk and the whole tree goes fast. Oozing sap is one indication of this disease. Copper sprays in December through March may help. So does the vigor that a curl resistant tree provides.
Peach trees will be less diseased and more vigorous if grown in full sun in an area with good air circulation. This tends to dry the twigs and leaves off faster after rain, reducing the disease potential. English gardeners may grow their peach trees in an area covered area from direct rain. They are pruned hard to keep them compact. That can work here.
Peach trees (like most of the Prunus family) don’t like wet feet. So, don’t plant them in a low area. They also prefer soils near a neutral pH so it is important to lime your planting area at the rate of about 10s per 100 square feet of agricultural lime. After they start to grow, annual nitrogen applications should be all they need.
Deer love peach leaves (and those of most other fruit trees as well). Each leaf they eat makes the tree less vigorous since the leaves take sunlight and turn it into carbohydrates for building roots, shoots, more leaves, and trunks. A weakened tree is more disease prone. Put up a good deer fence before you plant
Build a cold frame this month
Cold frames can do much of the work of greenhouses at a fraction of the cost. A cold frame is a four-sided structure, lower in the front, with a clear glass or plastic covering on top. The top can be opened or lowered as temperatures change.
Cold frames are best used for starting seeds and growing out small transplants. They are less useful for developing larger plants unless they are big structures.
Here are a couple of websites on cold frame construction: Search cold frames+Missouri+university and substitute Montana for Missouri for another good one.
Do moles hibernate?
Moles in our climate don’t seem to hibernate. As soils become more water saturated, moles appear to be less active. Fewer mounds are produced, though that can quickly change if we get five days of dry weather. The intense tunnel and mound building of fall is thought to represent the need to develop a lot of potential feeding habitat and also the need to gorge before the cold wet season starts.
Five a day
I’m probably preaching to the choir, but one of the most important things you can do for your health is to eat five servings of fruit and vegetables a day. The fruit and vegetables should vary in color (green, yellow, orange, blue, purple, etc.) for best results. Make healthful eating a habit. Combine this with near daily exercise (walking when you can is cheap and easy) and you’re on your way.
