Are you planning to preserve food from your garden or purchased from a farm this summer? If so, call or visit the OSU Extension Service office before you start canning, freezing, or drying. Costly and potentially harmful mistakes can be made by using outdated canning recipes and instructions.
You can find free publications AND pressure gauge testing at the Columbia County Extension office located at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens (across from the former Legacy Clinic). If you have questions, phone the office at 503-397-3462.
You can download for free all our food preservation publications at extension.oregonstate.edu/fch/food-preservation. An additional great resource is the National Center for home Food Preservation at www.uga.edu/nchfp/. In July, the OSU Extension Statewide Food Preservation Hotline (1-800-354-7319) will open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. starting and ending on October 8. Pressure gauge testing can be done at our office on Wednesdays or by appointment on some other days as well.
Home orchard notes
Apples can show several kinds of damage this time of year. Two insects, the apple maggot and the codling moth may have laid eggs that develop into their larva. The codling moth caterpillar makes the fairly wide tunnel to the core. When it is done feeding, it exits through the bottom of the apple and goes to the ground to pupate. The moth emerges next spring about a month after full bloom.
The apple maggot is the larva of a fly. She emerges from her slumber about the end of June, mates and then lays her eggs on the developing fruit. Her little maggot darlings feed on the flesh of the apple. If you look carefully, you will see tiny tunnels where they have fed. If they got there early and/or if there is a passel of the maggots, the fleshy can get quite spongy and soft. Not a good eat at all.
No apple infested with either of these will store at all well and, if the damage is mild, will need to be eaten or made into applesauce as soon as possible.
It is a bit late to spray at this point but the best product for the home gardeners is one that contains “spinosad” as the active ingredient. You need at least three applications to reduce the damage from both the codling moth and the apple maggot.
Another apple concern is sunburn, caused by our scorching days in late June and again early this month. Most damage is on the shoulder of the apple, but it does show up anywhere a portion of the apple that gets late afternoon sun isn’t somewhat shaded by leaves. Apples on the south to west side of the tree are most likely to be damaged since they are getting the direct rays of the sun in the late afternoon, the hottest time of day. Often the sunscald spot, especially from the early hot weather when the apples were small, dries and turns tan but isn’t prone to a secondary infection. Apples that were more mature in August may end up with scald spots that allow fungal infections which make the fruit generally inedible.
Finally, apples can develop hard, slightly sunken spots. This is a calcium shortage called “bitter pit.” It is caused by a combination of genetics, failure to lime the soil once every four years, and very dry soils. Dry soils are probably the biggest factor. The damage is only skin deep and can be removed before eating, the “King” is a good example. It can develop a glassy and exceptionally sweet, juicy center called “water core.” It is caused by the same basic conditions as bitter pit and is also a calcium shortage disorder. The apples are exceptionally good fresh eating but don’t store at all well.
For fruit trees in general, remove all dead or dying limbs when you can still see their condition before leaf drop. Finally, with this good weather, prune your stone fruits (cherries, peaches, and plums) right now while the weather is still dry and warm. This greatly reduces the transmission of bacterial canker, a serious disease of sweet cherries and peaches.
Important notes
Plant an extra for the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. Cash donations to buy food are also greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter: The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications are available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
