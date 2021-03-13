Adding heat to vegetables
More moderate temperatures give hope that this might be a good spring for vegetable growing. In many gardens, soils are still too wet to till. To know if your soil is ready, dig some and form it into a ball. If it remains crumbly when squeezed, it is ready. After you till, cover the soil with black plastic until you are ready to plant. That keeps soil moisture manageable and will stop weed growth, at least for a while. Several days before you want to plant, switch to clear plastic. The soil will rapidly warm up to the time you remove the plastic to plant or transplant. This speeds seed germination and produces more vigorous transplanted vegetables.
Don’t get too excited about planting corn, beans, or squash. They need to wait until the weather is more reliably warm. But onions, cabbage family transplants, lettuce (with some protection), potatoes (also with protection), and peas can all go in the ground now. Again, using clear plastic before transplanting or seeding combined with row cover afterwards will really improve plant growth.
Transplants are a great way to get the vegetable garden producing earlier. You get the benefit of 4-5 weeks in a greenhouse or cold frame. The plants imagine that they are starting their lives in Georgia. They need to be hardened off before they are transplanted into their cooler Oregon landscape. This involves taking them outside for several hours a day to get strong cuticle on their leaves and some thickening of their stems. At first, they should not be in direct sun for long but after a few days, they should be better able to handle more. Usually, 4 or 5 days of gradually increasing time is enough to get them ready.
Again, protection against cold temperatures in the early spring is important. Be-sides row covers, you can make a “cloche” or mini-hoop house out of plastic pipe or 10-gauge wire. You cover the row with the cloche and cover the cloche frame with clear plastic. On most days, lift the plastic up to ventilate or you may cook your plants.
Slug patrol
Herbaceous perennials are showing green tips, vegetable starts can be purchased, and on-ion sets should be planted soon. So what time is it? It’s slug time. Yes, they’re back. Of course, I know they never left but at least they stayed out of sight for a while. As slugs emerge from under rocks and from cracks in the soil, the wise gardener must take action.
Slug baits come in two basic formulations. The most common active ingredient is metaldehyde. This compound, which by itself isn’t particularly attractive to slugs, is paired with something they will eat readily. Once consumed, metaldehyde causes intense mucous production and if there is any sun, slugs quickly desiccate. This compound works well as a quick “knockdown” of the slug population and depending on the bait material, may stay active for several weeks. The big concern with “meta” baits is their toxicity to pets, especially dogs. Recent formulations have tried to create repellent compounds that dogs will avoid but slugs will not. The jury is still out on whether they have succeeded in both objectives. I would not allow a dog in an area that has had recent slug-bait treatment with metaldehyde. There are many trade names of products with metaldehyde in them.
Iron phosphate is the other common active ingredient. It is far less toxic to pets, though I would still discourage a dog from playing unattended in a heavily baited area. It does not provide as quick a knockdown as metaldehyde but over a period of several weeks, seems to give comparable control. The trick is to plan ahead. Bait where you know dahlias or other slug-attractive vegetation will soon emerge or where you intend to transplant tender vegetables. Trade names for these materials include Sluggo™ and Escargo™.
There are other options. A sharp hoe wielded by a ten-year old with a five cent a slug incentive (on the honor system) can reduce slug numbers dramatically. This is especially true when they figure out that boards laid down across the garden can often cover 30 slugs (read $1.50 per board). This is all from personal experience.
Beer baits or similar baits made with yeast and sugar can attract slugs and they either drown or drown their sorrows, depending on the mix. It is a rather gloppy mess to renew but is somewhat effective. Beer is sometimes consumed by dogs with potentially dangerous consequences to doggy judgment around cars.
There are other remedies including salt shakers, dousing them with ammonia, and other cruel and highly unusual punishments. Clearly, slugs do not bring out the best in our natures. I once listened to a famous Portland garden writer discussing on the Mike Darcy gardening radio show her use of a propane weeder to flash toast them. She was way too enthusiastic.
Start treatment for herbaceous plants like hostas or dahlias (aka slug candy) before new growth emerges. As you prepare beds for flower or vegetable transplants or seeds, plan your strategies for slug management. If you use floating row covers (see first page), bait under the covers as slugs (and weeds) do well inside that environment.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503 397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Scappoose Bay Watershed Council’s Native Plant Sale Saturday, April 10
Join the Watershed Council at their Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the SBWC nursery, located behind Scappoose High School. Look for signs – go east on SE High School Way and turn into the parking lot between the high school and the school ball field areas. This is their semi-annual event to get you ready for spring and summer planting. They have lots of new plants at great prices – all native to our area. Staff and volunteers are available to help chose plants suggest gardening ideas, and provide information on establishing and maintaining native vegetation. For more in-formation see www.scappoosebay-wc.org/nursery-sales/. This event allows for pre-purchase by April 3rd and pick-up the day of the sale. There will be limited walk-in to the nursery on the sale day itself.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
- Address: 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
- Phone: 503-397-3462
- Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
