The historic average date for the first fall 32° frost is about Halloween for the St. Helens/Scappoose area.
Those temperatures will arrive sooner at higher elevations and later as you go downriver towards the coast. Vernonia’s average first frost date is Sept. 28 and Clatskanie’s date is Nov. 15.
Of course, an average is simply an accumulation of data points. They predict with some accuracy the most likely timing of the first fall frost and the last spring frost, but you can’t know for sure. However, more often than not, St. Helens now doesn’t get a frost until just before Thanksgiving. This is climate change in process. The recent data now argues for a later first frost in St. Helens closer to Nov. 10, and an earlier last one in the spring about April 10.
Some garden crops check out before the first frost. Basil is starting to weaken as are many tomato plants assailed by the recent rainy weather. However, most root and leafy green crops and cabbages do just dandy when colder temperatures arrive. Often they get sweeter as the plant changes more starch to sugar to slow plant cell freeze damage.
More frost facts
• When skies are clear, heat from the soil rises, which allows cooler air to settle near plants. Cool air is heavier than warm air.
• When it is windy, warm and cool night air mix, generally keeping temperatures above freezing if it has been a reasonably warm day.
• Plants are less tender in the autumn than in the spring, so light frosts do less damage. Woody plants are less affected than herbaceous plants. Plants already ex-posed to cool temperatures may be somewhat acclimated and more resistant to cold temperatures.
• Plants can be covered with row covers to give protection from light frosts.
Other garden topics
It is not too late to plant a lawn, but get right on it. Most grass seed mixtures are sown at the rate of 5#s per 1000 square feet. Add one pound of seed for each week past Sept. 15, to ensure a solid stand. Don’t plant after Oct. 15.
Voles, also known as meadow mice, can do a lot of damage in gardens. They will gnaw and girdle young trees, eat bulbs and root vegetables, and chew the roots of herbaceous plants. People lose many trees they plant in the spring to vole feeding in the winter. Holes about the size of a quarter or a bit larger indicate a problem. Keep grass mowed around young trees to make the mice nervous and the predators happy. Try to collapse mole runways that the mice use. Voles can be trapped with the larger “snap-traps.”
Whitewash also saves trees. Trees can be injured by sun in either the summer (like this year) or winter. Reflected sunlight off of snow onto dormant bark can cause sunburn even when air temperatures are quite low. Damage to young trees shows up as vertical cracks and open wounds. Hot days and the direct rays of sun in the late afternoon also cause sunburn. It is more pronounced on the southwest side of a tree or bush and is especially an issue on trees with a modest leaf cover.
Farmers have painted tree trunks and lower scaffold limbs for years with a calcium mixture called whitewash. There are lots of formulas. A modern solution is to mix exterior white latex paint 50-50 with water and paint it on the trunk. This treatment will help protect your trees from both winter and summer sunburns. It is particularly useful on young trees.
Seed saving: Many vegetable seeds can be saved. Here are some guidelines:
• Don’t save seeds from hybrid (F1 or F2) parents. Such seed will be a mixture of plant types, most of them inferior to the variety that you grew. The seed packet will tell you if it is a hybrid variety.
• Seeds easily saved include tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, beans, peas and lettuce, as long as they aren’t hybrids.
• Seeds difficult to save (because they cross pollinate easily) are squash, melons, cucumbers, carrots and the cabbage family (cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, etc.).
See the OSU publication Collecting and Storing Seeds from Your Garden.
Important notes
Donate produce and/or cash to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
The OSU Extension Office is fully reopened. Mask still required inside.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.