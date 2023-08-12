Gardening Column

Reports of the tell-tale webbing in deciduous trees of the fall webworm are coming in, especially in the Scappoose area.

There is a notion afoot that these are devastating insects, on par with the justly feared gypsy moth (which fortunately we don’t have yet). They aren’t. The webbing is unsightly, and the larvae can eat a lot of leaves. But it is amazing how fast the trees recover once the adults pupate.

