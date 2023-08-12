Reports of the tell-tale webbing in deciduous trees of the fall webworm are coming in, especially in the Scappoose area.
There is a notion afoot that these are devastating insects, on par with the justly feared gypsy moth (which fortunately we don’t have yet). They aren’t. The webbing is unsightly, and the larvae can eat a lot of leaves. But it is amazing how fast the trees recover once the adults pupate.
The fall webworm, unlike the earlier (April- early June) Western tent caterpillar, has a long pupal stage. The cocoons go through the winter tucked into creases on the bark of the host tree or in the debris on the ground. The adult moths (white wings with black dots) emerge in early June through July. They mate, lay eggs, and the eggs hatch into the web-spinning larvae that start to munch on the leaves.
After a rather short feeding cycle in August and September, they form pupae/cocoons and more or less disappear until next summer. The volume of these caterpillars vary widely from one year to the next. Usually a big year of them means they won’t be seen is much in the following years, though sometimes that is not the case.
Do you need to control them? On young fruit trees, control is probably warranted. But you need to apply sprays prior to the webbing being formed. A strong stream of water on the webbing often does the trick. The bacterial insecticide “Bt” will do a good job on these caterpillars, as will more conventional insecticides. Don’t cut off limbs as a control unless you want those limbs gone. Rarely do tent caterpillars kill healthy trees. Again, timing is the key.
Natural control is provided by diseases, insect parasites, and sometimes birds. Call me if you have any questions.
Fruit trees loaded with fruit
After a terrible fruit crop last year due to wet weather and poor pollination, most trees have rebounded extremely well. Too well, really. As a result, I have already gotten calls about limbs that have broken away from the trunk. In one case, a very large, old plum tree split in two. You can provide emergency help to the trees in two major ways. First, you can thin lots of apples or pears. That may not totally solve the problem as the remaining apples will grow bigger than they would with more competition unless you thin out a lot of fruit.
Another option is to remove some limbs before they remove themselves. Try to do so evenly around the tree. Finally, find some sturdy 2x4s or better, 4x4s to brace the limbs most at risk. If done soon and you should have fewer limbs toppling down.
Summer pruning
Any shrub or tree can be pruned safely in the summer. It is an especially appropriate time to prune if the main reason for doing so is to keep down the size of the plant.
Unlike winter and early spring pruning, which tends to stimulate growth, summer pruning actually has a dwarfing effect. Removing leaves will slow carbohydrate storage and thus slow down growth the following spring and summer. Dwarf fruit trees, which seem to want to grow out of their assigned space, are especially good candidates for summer pruning.
Besides keeping them small, summer pruning on fruit trees can allow more light into the canopy and ultimately help to produce better colored and better sugared fruits. That said, don’t prune just before a cycle of 90 degree plus weather or you will increase sunburn on your apples.
Summer pruning is best done from about mid-July to the latter part of August. Pruning earlier than this may stimulate a whole bunch of sprouts that will have to be removed. Pruning later than August can reduce the dwarfing effect you are trying to achieve.
It is important to follow the rules of proper pruning. Thinning cuts (which cut to where a branch joins another branch) work better than heading cuts unless you want to stimulate branching.
Heat and herbicide impacts on plants
The very high temperatures we have experienced can lead to sunburned fruit (including peppers) found on the southwest side of the plants, mostly. Rhododendrons feel the heat most and large-leafed varieties are more likely to have sunburned leaves. Rhododendron leaves droop in response to moisture stress. Most recover, but some may wither if not watered soon enough. Newly planted trees and shrubs need particular attention.
Some “ester” herbicides including triclopyr (Crossbow and others) and ester lawn herbicides volatize and move away from the target when it will be 80 degrees or higher even six hours after spraying. Don’t use these products in the weather we have been having!
You could damage your or your neighbor’s plants. Symptoms are twisted and “cupped” leaves. Tomatoes, squash, beans, and grapes are very sensitive.
Important notes
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Seed saving class in St. Helens Aug. 15
A Seed Saving talk will be held at the St. Helens Library on 375 South 18th Street from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Chip Bubl will be the speaker. The talk will cover how seeds of vegetables and other plants that can be saved and those that can’t, how to treat seeds, how to store them, and getting seeds ready for sowing and planting. The program is free.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Source contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
