The following is a report summary of the State of the Columbia River Estuary Report, produced by The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership.
The group describes itself as a non-profit, a National Estuary Program, and a collection of dedicated scientists, educators, and community members who are passionate about the Columbia River.
The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership focuses on the lower 146 miles of the Columbia River, from Bonneville Dam to the Pacific Ocean, including the tidally influenced portions of tributaries in that area. The watershed includes 28 cities, nine counties, and 45 school districts within the states of Oregon and Washington.
What this report is all about
Every five years, The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership examines five broad indicators of health for the lower Columbia River and estuary: water quality, land use, habitat, endangered species, and community connections like education and stewardship.
This State of the Estuary Report is a look at what has changed from 2015 to today. While some areas like habitat restoration have seen impressive gains, there are many issues facing the river and much work to do if we want to save imperiled species and ensure clean water for future generations.
The report uses storymaps to explore each area through maps, graphs, images and more. View the whole report or explore an indicator at the links below.
Summary
The 'State of the Columbia River Estuary in 2020’ sounds like something fixed. But this report is more about Change.
The Columbia—all rivers—are constantly in a state of change. Just as many tributaries flow into the Columbia, many changes have converged to create the current State of the Estuary since the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership's last report in 2015.
The river has seen dramatic changes in the last five years, like the 2017 Eagle Creek fire and an extensive 7,623 acres of floodplains, wetlands, and other habitat restored.
And important but less-visible changes, like the down-listing of the Columbian white-tailed deer and education programs that teach thousands of local kids about their watershed and how to take care of it. Or right-now changes, such as the Steigerwald Reconnection Project near Washougal, Washington, which will reconnect the river to 965 acres of historic floodplain habitat for the first time in generations. And of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, profoundly impacting how we respond to the changes around us.
To tell the story of where the Columbia River is in 2020, we have updated the way we present our fourth report, which we have shared every five years since 2005. This time, readers are invited to step in and out of our virtual river's facts and stories, anchored by five important, easily-accessible sections: Land Use, Education and Volunteers, Endangered Species, Water Quality, and Habitat.
Some stories are told through maps, graphs, and statistical analyses while others use images and videos to share their narratives. Altogether, they create a picture of the fluid state of the lower Columbia River in 2020.
Water Quality
The waters of the Columbia River are getting warmer, on average, and that is bad news for salmon. We closely explore temperature and dissolved oxygen, both critical for cold water species. We also explore microplastics, cyanotoxins, and fish advisories, and how these issues affect our communities.
Habitat
Regional restoration partners accomplished many projects to restore habitat within the lower Columbia's tributaries and wetlands. The total of 7,623 acres of habitat restored is an increase over previous periods. But we also explore what types of habitat are important to restore, where, and how to ensure those areas are resilient to climate change.
Connecting people to the Columbia River
Helping kids and adults develop a connection to the Columbia is vital to ensure they care for the river and make decisions to protect it. Read about efforts by the Estuary Partnership and others to create an informed generation of watershed and Water Trail stewards.
Land Use
Our analysis of land uses found little significant change from 2010-2015 (the most recent period data are available for), with a very small increase in developed land and a modest decrease in wooded habitats like scrub-shrub. Though this is a slower rate of development over the previous period, land uses have changed profoundly over the past century and there is much our region needs to do to curb the negative impacts of land development.
Endangered species
Fifty-five species of birds, fish and wildlife that rely on the lower Columbia River are either listed or candidate species under the ESA. Many more species are locally threatened but not listed, and there is much we don't know about endangered plants, invertebrates, and fungi. We also explore recent research on the declines of entire families of species, like bats and pollinators.
View the entire report here:
